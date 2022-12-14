Insights Into The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $8.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The pharmaceutical packaging equipment global market is expected to reach $13.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%. An increase in aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of age-related ailments, thus contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical drugs and pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

Key Trends In The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The automatic packaging machine is increasingly utilized in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment global market. The machine automatically supplies packing materials and contents, and other machines of the packaging process can be done automatically. For instance, In July 2020, OPTIMA Packaging Group, a Germany based company that designs and builds packaging equipment for pharmaceutical, consumer, nonwovens and life science products launched OPTIMA FPA. It is a unique platform that can assemble pen injectors both fully or semi-automatically. It is especially suitable as an entry-level system. Another new feature of the Optima FPA is the choice of adding a printer connected with 360-degree labeling. This product launch has increased the company’s automated packaging solutions portfolio.

Overview Of The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market consists of sales of pharmaceutical packaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for packaging of all pharmaceutical products, using flexible, and heat sealable material to form packages that are filled with a product and then sealed. Pharmaceutical packaging, also known as drug packaging, is defined as the packages and packaging processes used for pharmaceutical products.

Market Size Data

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Primary Packaging Equipment, Secondary Packaging Equipment, Labelling And Sterialization Equipment

By Packaging Type: Liquids Packaging Equipment, Solid Packaging Equipment, Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment

By Equipment Type: Blenders, Granulators, Tablet Pressers, Tablet Coating Machine, Allied Machines

By Mode of Administration: Injectable Administration, Topical Administration, Oral Administration

By Geography: The pharmaceutical packaging equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Körber AG, Uhlmann Group, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Optima Packaging Group, Romaco Holding GmbH, MG2 s.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, MULTIVAC Group, Bausch + Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth pharmaceutical packaging equipment market research.

