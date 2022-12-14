Single-use Bioprocessing Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing demand for biopharmaceutical has readily allowed for the growth of the market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single-use Bioprocessing Market size is estimated to reach $21.7 billion by 2027 and is furthermore poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Single-use bio-processors are designed to accommodate only once, and moreover, they are being produced using plastic components which in turn get sealed and then sterilized using gamma radiation in the pre-commercial stages, which are- preclinical, clinical, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. More than >85% of the participants are using such technologies. The process, including cell culture, is now being predominantly handled by using single-use bioprocessing. The process efficiency can be significantly ramped up by using such technologies. Filtration assemblies are now being tried to get re-combined with SUS or Single-use technology. Disposable mixers are now implanted within the disposable technology. The earlier technology was dominated by stainless-steel processors but owing to the character advantages over the former, the following has been readily adopted. Owing to low requirements of sterilizing and cleaning and the automation of processes with the use of IoT and AI have been identified as the key factors driving the Single-use bioprocessing industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s Single-Use Bioprocessing Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to an increase in the R&D pertaining activities coupled with the growing demand for new drugs, which are in turn increasing the participants in the pre-commercial stages. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative e to the marketers as the region is seeing expanding clinical research activities and pro-actively launching drugs to address the pandemic needs and others.

The benefits over the former technologies such as equipment come sterile, allowing avoidance of cleaning, sterilization, and validation of sterilization prior to usage has been a leading factor driving the market forward. However, costs pertaining to bags and their short life while in the middle of processes have been seen as the major challenge for the market.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Single-Use Bioprocessing market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type: The single-use bioprocessing market based on the product type can be further segmented into Filtration Assemblies, Media Bags and Containers, Disposable Single Use Bio processors, Disposable Mixers, and Others. Disposable Single Use Bio processors held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the mutilative benefits it offers to the end-users. Additionally, manufacturers have noticed the difference and efficiency of the time it takes to start operations. For example, in a stainless-steel facility, one will have to incur 2 or 2.5 years between the start of the facility and the day one starts to produce material. However, the following timeline can be cut in half when adopting a greenfield facility such as discussed. Moreover, disposable single-use bio processors are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Analysis- By End Users: The single-use bioprocessing market segment is based on end-user Academia and Research Centers and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organization. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the robust adoption of single-use bio processor technology by the major drug and pharma giants in the last decade. For example, WuXi Application Technology, have now built around 16 production bioreactors of a capacity between 1,000 liters or 2,000-liter scale. However, Contract Research Organization is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: The Single-Use Bioprocessing Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America’s Single-Use Bioprocessing held a dominant market share of 41% as compared to the other regions. It is owing to the ready deployment of funds by both government and private players to enhance the already existing infrastructure. For example, Pfizer has now announced a single bioreactor use operational plan in Massachusetts. Additionally, USA and Canada allow new players to enter the said market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Single-use Bioprocessing Industry are -

1. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

3. Danaher Corporation

4. Merck KGaA

5. Getinge AB

