MethodHub Acquires the IT business of Louisville, Kentucky-based NFuzion
US-based software services provider MethodHub acquires healthcare-focused IT services business of Louisville, KY-based NfuzionORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further bolster MethodHub’s offering in the Healthcare space and to increase its upper mid-west presence, MethodHub today announced that it is acquiring the IT consulting business of NFuzion in a cash deal, terms of which were not disclosed.
Healthcare has been a hot area since the onset of Covid and investments have been made not just in vaccines, but in care, infotech around care, health insurance, healthcare payments, etc. . Even in care, IT opportunities in different segments like intensive care, ER, Intermediary care have opened up, increasing the consulting dollars involved and uncovering the potential for large scale growth. “MethodHub has identified the healthcare segment and information technology offering around healthcare as prime areas of growth in 2023 and beyond” said Aho Bilam , President and CEO, MethodHub. “Having a larger platform and a nationwide presence in the US would help us reach more customers and be a strategic partner to each of them” said Tim Clark, founder of NFuzion.
MethodHub is a US-headquartered, global consulting services company with offices in 7 countries. With revenues of close to USD 30 Mn and 800 people worldwide, MethodHub specializes in a 4 X 4 approach: 4 verticals- Banking/Financial Services, Healthcare, Hitech and Oil/Gas and 4 horizontals- Cloud/Data, Cyber Security, ERP Services and EAM( Enterprise Asset Management).
Nfuzion is a Louisville, Kentucky-based medical and infotech services provider which works with specialized care companies and software firms which service such customers. Apart from the IT business, Nfuzion has a thriving medical care services business which is not part of this transaction.
