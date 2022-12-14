Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,929 in the last 365 days.

MethodHub Acquires the IT business of Louisville, Kentucky-based NFuzion

MethodHub

MethodHub Houston Office

MethodHub nearshore center at Guadalajara, Mexico

US-based software services provider MethodHub acquires healthcare-focused IT services business of Louisville, KY-based Nfuzion

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further bolster MethodHub’s offering in the Healthcare space and to increase its upper mid-west presence, MethodHub today announced that it is acquiring the IT consulting business of NFuzion in a cash deal, terms of which were not disclosed.

Healthcare has been a hot area since the onset of Covid and investments have been made not just in vaccines, but in care, infotech around care, health insurance, healthcare payments, etc. . Even in care, IT opportunities in different segments like intensive care, ER, Intermediary care have opened up, increasing the consulting dollars involved and uncovering the potential for large scale growth. “MethodHub has identified the healthcare segment and information technology offering around healthcare as prime areas of growth in 2023 and beyond” said Aho Bilam , President and CEO, MethodHub. “Having a larger platform and a nationwide presence in the US would help us reach more customers and be a strategic partner to each of them” said Tim Clark, founder of NFuzion.

MethodHub is a US-headquartered, global consulting services company with offices in 7 countries. With revenues of close to USD 30 Mn and 800 people worldwide, MethodHub specializes in a 4 X 4 approach: 4 verticals- Banking/Financial Services, Healthcare, Hitech and Oil/Gas and 4 horizontals- Cloud/Data, Cyber Security, ERP Services and EAM( Enterprise Asset Management).

Nfuzion is a Louisville, Kentucky-based medical and infotech services provider which works with specialized care companies and software firms which service such customers. Apart from the IT business, Nfuzion has a thriving medical care services business which is not part of this transaction.

MethodHub Media Team
MethodHub
email us here

You just read:

MethodHub Acquires the IT business of Louisville, Kentucky-based NFuzion

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.