Kolormatrix Launches Gocco Printer For Sale
The leading screen-printing equipment stocks GOCCOPRO QS2536 PrinterATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KolorMatrix, an Atlanta-based leading screen-printing supplies provider, has just launched the GOCCOPRO QS2536 Printer. This Gocco printer for sale is one of the best opportunities for people all over. The company's constant focus on innovation and desire to serve clients efficiently has created a reputation for excellence in the industry.
KolorMatrix was founded by Tanya and Brian, with more than 32 years of experience in the business, so they can deliver quality products at affordable prices. The company has been providing customers with top-notch services since its inception, and now it's time to offer them even better deals through this Gocco printer for sale.
Goccopro QS 2536 is faster, more efficient, and less costly. The new revolution in the manufacture of digital screens. Goccopro achieves the best quality while respecting the environment. The new Gocco Printer For Sale allows you to print your own photo screens without emulsion, chemicals, saving you money and reducing waste.
Goccopro is an environmentally friendly printer. The Gocco Printer uses no solvents or toxic materials, so you can be sure that your work environment will be safe as well. It also has a special anti-stick coating that keeps the print head from sticking to the mesh, saving you time and money on cleaning up after each job!
Goccopro QS 2536 Features:
● Accurate image quality and accurate registration.
● System of dry thermal screens.
The Gocco Printer is one a kind of print system to offer 1200x600 dpi resolution. This high-resolution printer allows you to create beautiful photo stencils at the click of a button.
The Kolormatrix Gocco Printer has the highest resolution available on the market today, which means that it produces images of exceptional quality.
"Gocco is one of the most popular printing methods. It's a dry thermal transfer printing method that doesn’t use waxes or pigments to create high quality photo stencils. Gocco melts the image into the specialized mesh to give you a beautiful screen in a matter of minutes! With our new Gocco Printer For Sale you will have access to some of our best-selling artwork templates at an unbeatable price point." said, Tanya Toney from Kolormatrix.
About Kolormatrix -
Kolormatrix is a leading screen-printing supplies provider in Atlanta, GA. Founded by Tanya and Brian Toney, Kolormatrix was created to provide high-quality products at an affordable price. The company has been in business for many years and prides itself on its excellent customer service as well as its dedication to offering the best products on the market today!
Media Contact
Kolor Matrix
+1 800-935-2121
order@kolormatrix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other