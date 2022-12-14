Screen Printing Supplier Kolor Matrix Now Offers Easy-Cut Heat Transfer Vinyl Designs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolor Matrix, an Atlanta, Georgia-based screen printing supplier, offers gorgeous easy-cut heat transfer vinyl designs to individuals and businesses into DIYs or printing services.
Georgia-based screen printing supplier, Kolor Matrix, offers excellent easy-cut heat transfer vinyl designs to individuals and businesses into DIYs or printing services. These high-quality heat transfer vinyl designs are perfect for creating gorgeous designs and printing on t-shirts, bags, sportswear, and other garments. Those looking for various easy or pre-cut heat transfer vinyl designs can check out Kolor Matrix.
Kolor Matrix delivers the Easy Cut Printable Soft PU 40" width x 25 meters, a professional-grade heat transfer film that is a very soft and eco-friendly polyurethane and can be printed with Eco-Solvent inks. The film contains various easy-to-cut, high-quality, detailed designs and numbering ideal for t-shirts, sportswear, and other garments. This easy-to-cut weed film also has high elasticity and strong adhesiveness, allowing fabrics to stretch through natural movement while maintaining excellent durability and the ability to withstand frequent washing.
Another excellent heat transfer design vinyl Kolor Matrix offers is the Easy Cut Glitter PU 20" Heat Transfer Vinyl. It is an easy-cut professional-grade glitter heat transfer film that is an excellent sparkling solution for fabrics, especially those used in the fashion industry. This design vinyl works excellently on different materials from dark to light, cotton, polyester, or cotton/polyester mix. Easy Cut Glitter PU 20" Heat Transfer Vinyl is also one of the most popular choices for retail stores because of its unique shimmering effect. Those looking for easy or pre-cut heat transfer vinyl designs can check out Kolor Matrix.
"DIY print t-shirts, bags, and other garments and accessories are quite a trend these days. We at Kolor Matrix offer various heat transfer vinyl designs that are easy to work on and produce high-quality results. We also deliver other printing equipment and supplies, meeting our clients' needs," the company's rep stated.
The company also offers custom printing services with an optional contour cut on Printable Heat Transfer Vinyl.
"Email us at art@kolormatrix.com if you want us to print designs on printable heat transfer vinyl," the rep added in a statement.
About Kolor Matrix -
Kolor Matrix is an Atlanta, Georgia-based screen printing supplier that offers various printing supplies and equipment from well-known brands. Customers looking for easy or pre-cut heat transfer vinyl designs can check out Kolor Matrix.
Media Contact
Georgia-based screen printing supplier, Kolor Matrix, offers excellent easy-cut heat transfer vinyl designs to individuals and businesses into DIYs or printing services. These high-quality heat transfer vinyl designs are perfect for creating gorgeous designs and printing on t-shirts, bags, sportswear, and other garments. Those looking for various easy or pre-cut heat transfer vinyl designs can check out Kolor Matrix.
Kolor Matrix delivers the Easy Cut Printable Soft PU 40" width x 25 meters, a professional-grade heat transfer film that is a very soft and eco-friendly polyurethane and can be printed with Eco-Solvent inks. The film contains various easy-to-cut, high-quality, detailed designs and numbering ideal for t-shirts, sportswear, and other garments. This easy-to-cut weed film also has high elasticity and strong adhesiveness, allowing fabrics to stretch through natural movement while maintaining excellent durability and the ability to withstand frequent washing.
Another excellent heat transfer design vinyl Kolor Matrix offers is the Easy Cut Glitter PU 20" Heat Transfer Vinyl. It is an easy-cut professional-grade glitter heat transfer film that is an excellent sparkling solution for fabrics, especially those used in the fashion industry. This design vinyl works excellently on different materials from dark to light, cotton, polyester, or cotton/polyester mix. Easy Cut Glitter PU 20" Heat Transfer Vinyl is also one of the most popular choices for retail stores because of its unique shimmering effect. Those looking for easy or pre-cut heat transfer vinyl designs can check out Kolor Matrix.
"DIY print t-shirts, bags, and other garments and accessories are quite a trend these days. We at Kolor Matrix offer various heat transfer vinyl designs that are easy to work on and produce high-quality results. We also deliver other printing equipment and supplies, meeting our clients' needs," the company's rep stated.
The company also offers custom printing services with an optional contour cut on Printable Heat Transfer Vinyl.
"Email us at art@kolormatrix.com if you want us to print designs on printable heat transfer vinyl," the rep added in a statement.
About Kolor Matrix -
Kolor Matrix is an Atlanta, Georgia-based screen printing supplier that offers various printing supplies and equipment from well-known brands. Customers looking for easy or pre-cut heat transfer vinyl designs can check out Kolor Matrix.
Media Contact
Kolor Matrix
+1 800-935-2121
order@kolormatrix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other