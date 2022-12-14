Organic Beverages Market Size to Boost US$57.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 13.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Benefits of Organic Beverages are Projected to Drive the Growth of the Organic Beverages Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Organic Beverages Market size is estimated to reach $57.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic Beverages do not include colors, preservatives, genetically modified additives and artificial flavors, growth hormones and counterfeit pesticides. Organic green tea is extensively utilized as a weight loss tea worldwide. Black coffee includes antioxidants, involving polyphenols and hydro cinnamic acids, accountable for nearly all of its health advantages. Organic soft drinks are prepared from products generated by organic farming. Organic fruit juices are available online. Shifting milk from traditional low fat milk to organic full-fat may considerably enhance health. Ginger tea is abundant in different antioxidants among others. The perfect switch towards preventive health management practices amidst emerging healthcare costs is set to drive the Organic Beverages Market. The soaring demand for pure and natural constituents in organic beverages like organic green tea is set to propel the growth of the Global Organic Beverages Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Global Organic Beverages Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America (Organic Beverages market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the switching inclination of consumers towards natural and clean-label products including organic green tea in the North American region.

2. Organic Beverages Market growth is being driven by the surging health advantages of organic drinks including organic green tea during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

3. However, organic beverages are quite expensive in comparison with traditional beverages and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Organic Beverages Market.

4. Organic Beverages Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Beverages Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Non-Alcoholic segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the emerging organic trend of firms involving reformulation of their beverage brands inclusive of fruit juice, green tea, black coffee and dairy products or launching a novel product line.

2. the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the snowballing accessibility of organic beverages of different organic brands on the shelves of supermarkets and hypermarkets ready to be noticed by interested purchasers.

3. North America (Organic Beverages Market) held the largest Organic Beverages market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging health consciousness in the North American region. Organic green tea has advantages like being an immune booster with antimicrobial characteristics, enhancing cognitive function, regulating diabetes and heightening life expectancy. 24 Mantra Organic Green Tea is 100 percent organic green tea developed in higher-elevation gardens.

4. The emergence of organic fruit juice brands like 24 Mantra in countries like India has resulted in certified organic fruit juices with 100% juice and no added sugar. The soaring count of organic fruit juice brands is therefore driving the growth of the Global Organic Beverages Industry, thereby contributing to the Global Organic Beverages Industry Outlook during the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. As per Asia Farming, 1.5% of agricultural land across the world is organic The constituents are sourced to prepare organic beverages to have maximum health advantages through minimum utilization of harmful manmade chemicals like pesticides and fertilizers. Farmers are new to organic farming and will need to go through a learning curve to transition from traditional farming to organic farming.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Beverages industry are -

1. Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. Nestle SA

3. PepsiCo Inc.

4. Danone SA (Horizon Organic)

5. Parkers Organic Juices

