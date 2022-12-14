MPN Research Foundation Awards Additional $1.8 Million For Blood Cancer Research Into Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Announced During ASH 2022

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPN Research Foundation (MPNRF) announces its 2022 Thrive Initiative recipients for projects that fill research funding gaps, some of which surfaced due to the pandemic. This $1.8 million in awards is in addition to currently funded research projects supported for 2021-2023.

MPNRF has invested more than $18.4 million over the past 21 years toward better understanding and treatment of essential thrombocythemia (ET), polycythemia vera (PV), and myelofibrosis (MF), rare blood cancers collectively known as myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

“The 2022 Thrive Initiative will fund 11 additional MPN research projects totaling $1.8 million over two years,” according to Kapila Viges, MPNRF chief executive officer. “These include an exciting mix of seasoned MPN researchers, awarded for follow-on support to continue their existing projects, in many cases stalled by the pandemic, as well as junior and established investigators with new ideas and perspectives to explore. Together, they bring new talent and energy to solve compelling MPN questions, pioneering the way for new research and treatments.”

“We are thrilled to fund so many new or incomplete projects that otherwise might be left on the research bench without support,” says Brandon Goetzman, MPNRF board member and chair of the Scientific Steering Committee. “Each project went through a rigorous peer review process, with final selections based on scientific merit, independent of research focus.“

Complete project details here: https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/2022-thrive-initiative/

Awards were made in three categories below.

FOLLOW ON SUPPORT

Four projects awarded, up to $100,000 each over one year.

Objective: Preserve and advance existing promising MPN research that might otherwise languish.

John D. Crispino, PhD, MBA, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Aberrant Megakaryopoiesis in the MPNs

Michal Bar-Natan, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai

Harnessing the immune system to target Calreticulin mutant myeloproliferative neoplasms

Nicole Kucine, MD, MS, Weill Cornell Medicine

Analysis of Mutational Spectrum in Pediatric Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Joseph Scandura, MD, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine

Tracking MPN Fitness to speed development of disease modifying agents for MPNs



JUNIOR INVESTIGATOR

Six projects awarded, up to $200,000 each over two years.

Objective: Provide an opportunity for junior investigators to compete exclusively with their peers and enhance their capacity for future funding in the MPN field.

Idoroenyi Amanam, MD, MS, City of Hope National Medical Center

Investigation of IL-1RAP in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms: Potential novel anti-leukemic therapy

Najla Arshad, PhD, Yale University School of Medicine

Development of nanobody-based targeted therapy for myeloproliferative neoplasms

Joan Beckman, MD, PhD, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Role of Gas6-Axl-MERTK in Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Thrombosis

Sahand Hormoz, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

A new mouse model of the early phase of myeloproliferative neoplasms for probing disease heterogeneity

Shannon Elf, PhD, University of Chicago

Dissecting the pathophysiological role of GLUT1 in driving type 1 CALR-mutated myeloproliferative neoplasms

Shinobu Matsuura, DVM, PhD, Boston University School of Medicine

Targeting the JAK2V617F Hematopoietic Stem Cell Through Integrins-Based Combination

NEW INVESTIGATOR WITH NEW IDEAS

One project awarded, up to $200,000 over two years.

Objective: Provide competitive funding environment for new MPN researchers bringing novel ideas to the MPN field.

Ioannis Aifantis, PhD, New York University Grossman School of Medicine

Dissecting and targeting transcriptional and epigenetic regulation in advanced myelofibrosis

The 2022 Thrive Initiative is made possible through the generous support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in addition to Shelley Spevakow, the Susan Protter Estate, and several major individual and family benefactors who serve as champions for our collective mission.

ABOUT MPN RESEARCH FOUNDATION

The mission of MPNRF is to stimulate original research in pursuit of new treatments — and eventually a cure — for myeloproliferative neoplasms, including the blood cancers polycythemia vera, essential thrombocythemia, and myelofibrosis. www.mpnresearchfoundation.org