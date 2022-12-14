Steelhead Composites Receives ASME Certification for Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Pressure Vessels (FRPs)

Steelhead Composites HydrogenCube™ Plus available in 20, 40, and 52 feet lengths for up to 1137 KG of hydrogen storage Steelhead Composites HydrogenCube™ modular and highly mobile storage system Steelhead Composites lightweight hydrogen COPVs (Compressed Overwrapped Pressure Vessels) are currently certified and deployed in aerospace, stationary, mobility, and maritime applications

Company adds yet another certification for the manufacture of lightweight pressure vessels and systems for compressed hydrogen storage

With our recent ASME RP certification, the stationary users of hydrogen can be confident our products are in compliance with some of the most stringent pressure vessel codes” — Curt Honcharik, Director of Quality Systems, Steelhead Composites

GOLDEN, CO, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Composites, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of compressed hydrogen storage systems, today announced their certification to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code, Section X, RP. This certification ensures components manufactured by Steelhead meet the highest level of standards in the industry.

Steelhead is authorized for all three classes of vessel design, enabling Steelhead to deliver their novel HydrogenCube™ storage systems for grid-scale fuel cells, gas turbines, hydrogen buffer storage, green ammonia generation, and other stationary applications. The standard provides requirements for construction of fiber-reinforced plastic pressure vessels (FRPs) in conformance with a manufacturer’s design report. It includes production, processing, fabrication, inspection, and testing methods required for the vessels and systems.

“Steelhead has established itself as a leader in the manufacturing of lightweight, next-generation safe and certified hydrogen storage solutions,” said Curt Honcharik, Director of Quality Systems at Steelhead. “And, with ASME RP certification, the stationary users of hydrogen can be confident our products are in compliance with some of the most stringent pressure vessel codes.”

Steelhead Composites HydrogenCubes™ are modular units consisting of manifolded RP-certified Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPVs) storing between 18 kg and 1.2 tons of hydrogen. The company also holds several additional certifications including ISO-9001, 14001, 11119-2, AS-9100, CE-PED-Module B and D, DOT FMVSS 204, and DNVG-OS-E101.

About Steelhead Composites

Located in Golden, Colorado (USA), Steelhead Composites is dedicated to a cleaner earth through the manufacturing of lightweight, highly durable compressed hydrogen storage solutions. The company is a leader in the industry for the design, manufacture, testing, certification, and deployment of hydrogen storage solutions for the clean energy transition. Steelhead hydrogen storage vessels and systems are certified and deployed in aerospace, stationary, mobility, and maritime applications.

Steelhead Composites’ patented technologies, industry certifications, and engineering expertise in composite pressure vessels enable them to develop and certify products specific to customer needs — delivering reliable and safe hydrogen storage within a compressed timeframe. Through actively participating in the development and launch of new products, Steelhead is able to bypass the traditional vendor/customer relationship and become more of a strategic partner to their customers.