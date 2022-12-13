56 New Officers Graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy

December 13, 2022

HELENA – Fifty-six new officers who will serve in 30 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA), which is part of the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen addressed the class and presented the new officers with their diplomas and awards.

“As Attorney General, I’m committed to working with the graduates and their agencies to ensure they have the tools and resources needed to start turning the tide of the crime wave we’re facing,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “During my first two years in office, we made it a priority to get resources out of Helena and out to agencies around the state keep their communities safe and we will continue to do so in the upcoming legislative session.”

The full list of the graduates is available here. A recorded broadcast of the ceremony is available here.