THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1437 – Further Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)

The Rule will provide for one hour equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.

S. 4003 – Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for one hour equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

S. 3905 – Preventing Organizational Conflicts of Interest in Federal Acquisition Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)

The Rule will provide for one hour equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

H.R. 3648 – EAGLE Act of 2022 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary)

The Rule, which was adopted last week, provides for no further debate.

Suspensions (6 bills)

S. 2607 – Iran Hostages Congressional Gold Medal Act (Rep. Suozzi – Financial Services) S. 5229 – A bill to direct the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the Capitol and to obtain a bust of Thurgood Marshall for installation in the Capitol or on the Capitol Grounds, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – House Administration) S. 7 – VAWA Technical Amendment Act of 2022 (Sen. Hirono – Judiciary) S. 2991 – Countering Human Trafficking Act of 2022 (Sen. Peters – Judiciary) S. 2899 – Prison Camera Reform Act of 2021 (Sen. Ossoff – Judiciary) S. 5230 – Help Find the Missing Act (Sen. Murphy – Judiciary) – Help Find the Missing Act (Sen. Murphy – Judiciary)

Postponed Suspensions (13 votes)