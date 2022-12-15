DarmokTech secures CalSEED-2022 award to design recyclable solid state EV battery cell and packaging

DarmokTech secures CalSEED-2022 award to develop solid state battery cell and packaging designed for direct recycling and manufacturing resiliency

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DarmokTech, a sustainable battery innovation company, today announced it won an award from the California Energy Commission through the California Clean Energy Fund’s CalSEED grant program supporting entrepreneurs working to bring early-stage clean energy concepts to market.

DarmokTech has developed a novel cell and package design to make Solid-State batteries a viable replacement for conventional Li-ion technology for EVs and short-duration storage by improving cycle-life and reducing manufacturing steps and costs. Another unique component of this innovation is to enable profitable Direct Recycling by incorporating features into cell-design that allows automated disassembly of cells and recovery of electrode material in functional form, a task not feasible with current packaging methods.

DarmokTech was one of 23 companies (out of 166) that CalSEED selected to receive $150,000 of a total of $3.45M. “We’re thrilled to work with the California Energy Commission and New Energy Nexus team to develop technologies that address difficult problems like battery recycling and making EVs affordable to everyone” said Dr. Deepak Upadhyaya, founder of DarmokTech.