New Emotional Intelligence Program Making an Impact with Law Enforcement
TalentSmartEQ®, a global training firm specializing in emotional intelligence, announced the launch of it's new Developing EQ in Policing™ training program.
Every call has the potential of being an emotional trigger. Law enforcement officers are thrown into dangerous, and often traumatic situations and they must be equipped with more than just firearms.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TalentSmartEQ®, a global training firm specializing in emotional intelligence (EQ), announced the launch of a new program, Developing EQ in Policing™ that is already making an impact with Law Enforcement.
— Dr. Gregory Campbell
The program is being spearheaded by federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations across the United States to help address the immediate challenges they are facing such as low recruitment, high turn-over, and tense community relations. The training is uniquely focused on improving officer well-being to build leadership skills, mentoring opportunities and positive community engagement initiatives.
Designed specifically for the law enforcement sector, the curriculum was created by TalentSmartEQ’s Vice President of Law Enforcement & Government, Dr. Gregory Campbell, in collaboration with TalentSmartEQ EVP of Applied Research, Dr. Maggie Sass, and the TalentSmartEQ development team.
In an interview conducted on December 12, 2022, Dr. Campbell shared, “It all starts with the health and well-being of law enforcement officers. If we provide them with the tools needed to effectively handle the various situations they encounter and then give them the skills needed to manage their emotions in the heat of the moment, we can set them up for success. That all starts with emotional intelligence.”
Dr. Campbell continued, “We have found that when we focus on the EQ skill development of each individual officer, this helps transform the organizational culture. After we do that, we can then focus on fostering a positive connection within their community.”
Campbell shared how the EQ skills developed through the program are what this sector desperately needs right now in today’s climate. “Every call has the potential of being an emotional trigger. Law enforcement officers are thrown into dangerous, and often traumatic situations daily and they must be equipped with more than just firearms. They need to have strong decision-making skills in the moment—and then have the ability to deal with the difficult emotions that may come afterward,” explained Campbell. “Developing EQ in Policing provides these foundational skills so that they are better equipped to make crucial decisions that could be a matter of life or death.”
Prior to Campbell’s work in EQ and strategic leadership development, he spent over 20 years as a federal law enforcement agent with the United States Postal Inspection Service. During that time, he directed the coordination of policy, program management, strategy and risk management for criminal and compliance programs. He also developed and implemented a national leadership development program that involved talent management, course development, succession planning, mentoring, executive coaching, and emotional intelligence assessments.
Campbell is eager to merge his work in both leadership development and public service. “This is just the beginning,” he expressed. “In addition to training law enforcement officers and leaders, we are having partnership discussions with firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS), dispatchers, and other essential personnel.” TalentSmartEQ is also currently piloting an emotional intelligence training program with correctional facility inmates throughout West Virginia, Florida, and Mississippi. The 8-week program with the West Virginia facility concluded last week.
“We want to bring EQ development to all areas of public service,” said Dr. Campbell. “We believe this training is making a real impact to bring positive change to our communities…and we are just getting started.”
