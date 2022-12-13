Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce CDS Award to Renovate Thomas Health’s St. Francis Campus to Strengthen Addiction Healing Center

December 13, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that Thomas Health Systems will receive $1,200,000 to renovate the Medical Office Building South on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia. The project will enhance and expand the ability of St. Francis Hospital’s medical providers and behavioral health therapists affiliated with the hospital's Addiction Healing Center to provide services to a greater number of individuals dealing with substance use disorders.


“The Thomas Health Addiction Healing Center at St. Francis Hospital is leading the fight against the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state. I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to provide our fellow West Virginians with the support and recovery services they need and deserve,” Senator Manchin said. “The funding announced today will support Thomas Health’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in Kanawha County and throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investment. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide lifesaving care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”


“I’m proud to secure this funding for Thomas Health Systems through the Congressionally Directed Spending process, which will help bolster the Addiction Healing Center at St. Francis Hospital by renovating the facility and obtaining new equipment that expands services provided by behavioral health therapists. This is a critical aspect of our continued battle against the addiction crisis, and will help connect more West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder with the resources they need to continue their road towards recovery. Thomas Health conveyed to me the importance of this project, and I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to provide our medical facilities with the tools they need to effectively serve West Virginians,” Senator Capito said.


“I applaud Senators Capito and Manchin for their work in securing this funding that will expand access to quality care and improve facilities at the Saint Francis campus, benefiting patients and residents of the Kanawha Valley,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., President and CEO of WVU Health System and Interim-President and CEO of Thomas Health System, said. “Part of providing exceptional care means creating an environment that is modern and comfortable for our patients and their families.” 


