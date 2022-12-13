Manchin Announces $167K for Generation West Virginia's NewForce Program

December 13, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its NewForce program. NewForce is a technology skills training course that prepares underemployed West Virginians with no prior coding experience for their first career in the technology industry and connects them with good-paying, long-term software development jobs. The award is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA).

Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to receive funding for projects that

Senator Manchin fought for

in last year’s funding bill. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.