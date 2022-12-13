Submit Release
Manchin Announces $167K for Generation West Virginia's NewForce Program

December 13, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its NewForce program. NewForce is a technology skills training course that prepares underemployed West Virginians with no prior coding experience for their first career in the technology industry and connects them with good-paying, long-term software development jobs. The award is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA).

 

“Generation West Virginia’s NewForce program provides vital opportunities to keep our young people employed in critical jobs right here in West Virginia. When I joined Alejandra Castillo, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, in Huntington last year, we saw firsthand how NewForce is training West Virginians to work in the state’s growing tech industry. That is why I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts, which will help replace computers and monitors, bolster outreach and recruiting initiatives, purchase office supplies and more,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to ensure quality economic opportunity for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”


Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to receive funding for projects that Senator Manchin fought for in last year’s funding bill. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible. 
