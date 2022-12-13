Manchin Announces $167K for Generation West Virginia's NewForce Program

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of
the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Generation West Virginia will
receive $167,000 to strengthen its NewForce program. NewForce is a technology
skills training course that prepares underemployed West Virginians with no
prior coding experience for their first career in the technology industry and
connects them with good-paying, long-term software development jobs. The award
is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured
by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)
Employment and Training Administration (ETA).
“Generation West Virginia’s NewForce program provides vital
opportunities to keep our young people employed in critical jobs right here in
West Virginia. When I joined Alejandra Castillo, the U.S. Assistant Secretary
of Commerce for Economic Development, in Huntington last year, we saw firsthand
how NewForce is training West Virginians to work in the state’s growing tech
industry. That is why I proudly secured
this funding to support their efforts, which will help replace computers and
monitors, bolster outreach and recruiting initiatives, purchase office supplies
and more,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including
earmarks, to ensure quality economic opportunity for every West Virginian
across the Mountain State.”
Congressionally
Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local
governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted
funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West
Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to
receive funding for projects that Senator Manchin fought
for
in last year’s funding bill. As a member of the Senate Appropriations
Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to
priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support
the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally
responsible.
