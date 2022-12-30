Farmers Employing Sustainable Practices Eligible for Carbon Credits

Encouraging sustainable practices

New Methodology Rewards Farmers for Fighting Climate Change while Reducing Carbon Market Fraud

Platinum Star has just created a significant new revenue stream for farmers while improving the quality of their farm lands and our environment.” — Timothy Strosnider, CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Star has been awarded a patent for a novel methodology that will allow farmers to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while improving their soil health and preserving their crop yields. When farmers reduce their GHG emissions from their business-as-usual levels, they could earn valuable carbon credits. Retroactive carbon credits are potentially available for prior years where changes have been made to their farming practices.

This unique protocol reduces nitrogen fertilizer application rates by adding biostimulants to enhance nutrient uptake and stimulate plant growth. USDA and University Studies, and related field trials, have shown that a reduction in nitrogen fertilizer decreases nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions from the soil.

According to the US EPA, in 2020, N2O accounts for 7% of all U. S. GHG emissions, of which 74% of the N2O sources are attributable to agriculture. N2O is three hundred times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO2) in warming our planet.

The Platinum Star protocol is timely as it emphasizes the reduction of nitrogen applied to farm fields. With fertilizer prices spiking, Platinum Star's processes allow farmers to reduce their nitrogen requirement, thus reducing operating costs.

Using Platinum Star's protocols, agricultural N2O emission reductions are permanent and irreversible resulting in high quality carbon credits in a market known for problematic offsets, high insurance costs and fraud.

The four co-founders of Platinum Star IP Partners, Michael Meyer, Timothy Strosnider, Charles Christmann and Dr. Craig White, were awarded a patent from the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office for this methodology, and the patent has been assigned to Platinum Star.

Platinum Star is an Albuquerque, NM based small business founded in 2014. The company received several grants from the New Mexico Small Business Assistance Program for research related to the patent with the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Business and Sandia National Laboratory.

Sandia National Laboratory published the following papers based upon Platinum Star research projects: "Humate's Role in Terrestrial Greenhouse Gas and Water Reduction" and "Minimizing Fraud in the Carbon Offset Market Using Blockchain Technologies".

For more information about Platinum Star IP Partners, LLC, please see our website.

Please direct all media inquiries to Timothy Strosnider or Charles Christmann at press@psipp.com.