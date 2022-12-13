Finding Love On a Business Networking Site Kennected Helps Two Professionals Connect And Get Married

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Indianapolis, Indiana, based Kennected, one of the fastest growing companies in the US, see Kennected Inc 5,000, came in at #438 for the year 2022, can add the title matchmaker to their list of accomplishments.

Back in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, sales organizations were hit substantially. One of Kennected's customers, a VP of a large financial sales organization, was scrambling to get in front of new prospects for herself and her team.

She turned to Kennected to help with scaling a successful prospecting and outreach campaign on the world's number one social media site. After several months of successful prospecting, unknowingly, this customer was soon to meet the love of her life.

Her future husband was sent via Cloud Kennect a connection request. They began conversing, and as people are prone to say, "the rest is history." The happy couple exchanged vows, and they attribute, in part, their love to Kennected.

CEO of Kennected, Devin Johnson, had this to say, "The leadership team at Kennected never expected to be in the matchmaking game. This could not be more of a fun human interest piece. In a time when the world was suffering and so much hope and despair were prevalent, the fact that two people could find each other and grow a life together makes what Kennected does so much more fulfilling."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vwoERaygS8

