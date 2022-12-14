G2 Winter 2023 Report Gives ValidSoft Two Awards in Biometric Authentication Software
ValidSoft is proud to receive two awards in G2’s 2023 Grid® Report for Biometric Authentication Software – High Performer and Easiest To Do Business With.HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValidSoft is proud to receive two awards in G2’s 2023 Grid® Report, for Biometric Authentication Software – High Performer and Easiest To Do Business With.
This recognition cements the company's status as a consistent market top performer, relied upon for trusted voice authentication operational excellence by organizations of all sizes from a wide variety of industries across the globe.
"We are thrilled about receiving these two badges in the Biometric Authentication Grid. Our G2 recognition confirms that many organizations consider ValidSoft a valuable and customer-focused partner in the use of voice authentication that is easy, fast, accurate, secure, and quick to realize ROI" said Pat Carroll, CEO, and Founder, ValidSoft
Here is what some ValidSoft customers are saying on G2:
"Leading edge authentication platform"
Accurate, quick, and easy to use and can be used on a range of devices.
This product (and voice ID in general) gives users assurances in terms of accuracy that other authentication/identification methods do not!
Steve L.
Director, Small-Business (50 or fewer emp.)
"Great product that is highly accurate and easy to integrate"
What do you like best?
1. Fast processing times for large data sets
2. High accuracy even in noisy environments, more accurate than competitors.
3. Easy to integrate through standard JSON API's
Verified User in Information Technology and Services
Small-Business (50 or fewer emp.)
"Validsoft VALid out of band MFA"
Validsoft tailored the admin console to meet our needs and they were always available and ready to help at short notice. The system does exactly what it says, and the personal service was exceptional.
Verified User in Government Administration
Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)
The G2 grid recognizes top software products in several categories. Winners are selected based on market presence and satisfaction scores from customer reviews.
Interested in experiencing the power of ValidSoft for your business? See for yourself why large organizations across the world trust the award-winning ValidSoft Voice Biometric Authentication Platform to secure their businesses and protect their customers from credential theft, online fraud, deepfakes, and synthetic voice attacks, among others. Schedule a demo here.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.
About ValidSoft
ValidSoft is a leading voice biometrics software company with a long history of innovation in speech science, voice authentication, and biometrics. Our technology is at the forefront of the industry and is built using active/dynamic active, passive, and continuous passive voice-based authentication, guaranteeing that the speaker is who they are, always. Our solutions are designed to counter Lapsus$ and Social Engineering type attacks and render identity credential theft useless – if it’s not the genuine user’s voice speaking the security credential then it’s a hack attack. ValidSoft’s EuroPriSe® privacy seals ensure 100% compliance with EU GDPR and all other leading global Data Protection and Data Privacy laws like HIPAA, Digital Identity Guidelines, BIPA, Vectors of Trust, Federal Identity Program Guidelines, etc. ValidSoft is consistently recognized by third-party analyst firms as a market leader. See how ValidSoft is powering the Future of Identity for the Enterprise at www.validsoft.com
Deepa Caveney
ValidSoft
+1 888-392-0230
deepa.caveney@validsoft.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn