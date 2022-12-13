Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on President Biden Signing the Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law:

"I was honored to stand alongside President Biden as he signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law earlier today, enshrining the constitutional right to marriage equality in federal statute at long last.  In doing so, he ensures that millions of Americans in interracial and same-sex marriages can live with the assurance that their families will receive full legal recognition in every city, county, and state across the country.  I was proud to join House Democrats in passing this bill twice, and I am grateful to the thirty-nine House Republicans and twelve Republican Senators who joined us in supporting this crucial legislation.

"It is unacceptable that the Supreme Court put this basic right in jeopardy in the first place with its radical Dobbs v. Jackson decision.  Like so many others throughout America, I'm relieved we were able to secure these protections for marriage equality.  House Democrats will not rest, however, until Congress establishes similar protections for the other basic freedoms, rights, and liberties cherished by the American people."

