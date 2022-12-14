Bergy Door & Window Co. in Santa Rosa CA. to be Liquidated by Public Auction
After almost 70 years in business, Bergy Door & Window Co. in Santa Rosa CA has shut it's doors and is being liquidated by LocalAuctions.com.
I think this is an amazing opportunity for residents and contractors to buy doors, windows, hardware and equipment at a huge discount.”SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1953, Bergy Door Co. has served the residents of Northern California for over 60 years. Harold Bergstrom, the original founder, settled in Santa Rosa in 1948 and while working as a carpenter hanging doors at local job-sites, he realized that the job could be done more efficiently if he didn’t have to set up his tools and jigs at a new job-site everyday. So, he built a wooden door-hanging machine in 1953 and Bergy Door Company was founded. Today, the company operates a full woodworking shop for custom orders and fabrication requests and is an authorized dealer of most major brand doors and windows. The Bergy facility and showroom consists of over 25,000 square feet of woodshop, warehouse and office space as well as a yard for trucks and equipment.
— Gabriel Prado, President of LocalAuctions.com
The current owners of Bergy Door purchased the business from the founder's son, Harold Bergstom, back in 2007 and has since grown it to include windows and hardware. The name has since been updated to Bergy Door & Window Co. and the website was redone to incorporate these new product lines. Unfortunately, due to health issues within the family starting in January of 2022, they’ve had to make the difficult decision to put the property up for sale and to stop taking new door orders. The building is currently in escrow and the contents must be liquidated by the end of the year.
"We really appreciate serving Sonoma County since 1953, and by us starting in 2007. I’ve personally enjoyed working with all my clients and vendors in my 29 years in the door & window business, and all will be missed", says Gregory Soos, current owner of Bergy Door & Window Company. He adds "It has been a very hard choice and I wish everyone the very best. I will really miss serving Sonoma County and helping others with my years of knowledge in this industry".
The building is scheduled to close escrow early January, 2023, therefore all remaining assets must be liquidated and removed from the facility. The owners have decided to hold an online auction of the remaining assets and to open it up to the general public. "It is not often the public is invited to purchase items from such a long established business" says Gabriel Prado, President of LocalAuctions.com. He adds "I think this is an amazing opportunity for residents and contractors to buy doors, windows, hardware and equipment at a huge discount."
There are over 500 items up for auction including trucks, trailers, woodworking equipment, tools, doors, windows, warehouse and office supplies just to name a few. "This is truly a unique sale with some amazing items to bid on for businesses and residents alike" says Gabriel. He continues "The owners are even selling the Bergy Door and Window Co. tradename, website, customer and vendor lists and other intellectual property".
The online only auction is split between three sales, which are taking place on the LocalAuctions.com website. Bidding is open now through Wednesday December 21st for all three sales, which end at 12pm, 3pm and 4pm Pacific Time. There is an in person preview that will be held on Tuesday December 20th from 10am until 3pm for anyone that would like to see the items before placing a bid. The items are located at 3999 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95407.
Participants must register on LocalAuctions.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Friday December 30th at 4pm. For more information visit LocalAuctions.com or call 602-875-7336. Please do not contact Bergy Door & Window Co. for questions regarding the auction. To view the sales and the items being offered, visit https://localauctions.com/market/california-san-francisco-bay-area.
Gabriel Prado
Local Liquidators LLC
+1 602-828-3957
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other