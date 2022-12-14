CLEARED4 LAUNCHES AUTOMATED FULFILLMENT FOR COVID-TESTING WORKFLOWS TO REDUCE ADMINISTRATIVE BURDEN FOR HR TEAMS

As the pandemic continues, organizations are seeking ways to automate COVID management and testing protocols to optimize budgets and minimize operational risk.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the leading infectious disease management platform with over 3M users, has added e-commerce capabilities to its Automated Testing Workflow (ATW) module. This new module enables CLEARED4 clients to allow their employees to order COVID and flu tests directly to their homes, either manually or automatically, based on client customizable rules and triggers.

By automating the fulfillment of tests to employees’ homes, CLEARED4 reduces the administrative burden of this process, creates budget savings by only shipping tests when needed (at a competitive price), and reduces operational risk by ensuring symptomatic staff are kept at home until testing negative to return. It also simplifies the client and employee experience as they can use one end-to-end health and safety application for all their needs.

CLEARED4’s ATW fulfillment module, allows clients to pre-order a variety of test types, including Antigen, Molecular (Lucira) or PCR tests and have them ready to be shipped at a moment’s notice to their employees.

“CLEARED4 has already processed and validated over 2M test results and this new module will enable us to further reduce the COVID-related administrative burden placed on HR teams around the world,” said Ashley John Heather, President and COO, CLEARED4.

Current CDC guidance shows many areas in the US are moving into the “High Risk” category for community spread of COVID-19. Current best practice recommends increasing surveillance (or selective) testing during this time to ensure COVID-19 spread from asymptomatic individuals is minimized in the workplace. CLEARED4’s platform already supports automatic surveillance testing and when combined with the new fulfillment module, the entire testing process can be automated.

In addition to surveillance testing and automated fulfillment, CLEARED4’s platform offers the ability to result and validate any type of test kit (including Antigen tests), which allows its clients to have very flexible rules that match the rising risk levels and population density of their office space, or events.

CLEARED4’s clients include AFLAC, Alterra Mountain Company, American Cancer Society, Cisco, City University of New York, Chime Financial, Coinbase, Electronic Arts, LiveNation, Netflix, T-Mobile and many more.

For more information, visit CLEARED4.org.

About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 helps organizations around the world future-proof their businesses from the impact of current and future health & safety compliance requirements. Its products and services allow our global clients to ensure operational readiness, minimizing any financial, legal and productivity impacts on the organization.

With a new age of pandemics, the unpredictability of infectious diseases means ongoing waves tomorrow. In response, CLEARED4 generates customized workflows to address varying risk levels while utilizing risk-driven playbooks, providing operational readiness and applying health and safety best practices through technology.

The secure and HIPAA compliant platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools, stadiums and travel, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door controls, digital displays and other access systems. CLEARED4 automates complex health and safety administrative tasks with reliable delivery of its flexible and configurable platform, deployed in days not months.

CLEARED4 takes data privacy seriously, and never sells end-user data, nor markets other services to its users.

