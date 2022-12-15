Dr. Peter Moy to Chair 2023 Envista Summit

Luminae Cosmetic Dentistry's Dr. Peter K. Moy will be chairing the 2023 Envista Summit on dentistry innovation at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminae ’s very own Dr. Peter K. Moy will be chairing the 2023 Envista Summit on dentistry innovation. The summit will take place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV on February 23 - 25, 2023 - virtual experience also available see website for details. Deadline to register for the summit is February 26, 2023.The Envista Summit is designed to help dentists rise to the next level of dentistry innovation. Whether you are in Orthodontics, Implantology, or General Dentistry, there will be hands-on sessions and keynotes to help take your career to the next level.Dr. Peter K. Moy is a clinical professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the Division of Diagnostic and Surgical Sciences at the UCLA School of Dentistry who practices the full scope of restorative and surgical dentistry with a focus on dental implants (surgical and restorative), bone grafting, restorative dentistry, third molar removal, corrective jaw surgery, diagnosing and treating facial pain, injuries, and fractures.As the first person to hold the Nobel Biocare Endowed Chair in Surgical Implant Dentistry he serves as the Director of the UCLA Dental Implant Center and the Straumann Surgical Dental Clinic while also treating patients in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, NV.About Luminae: Luminae Dentistry and Facial Esthetics specializes in integrating comprehensive general and cosmetic dentistry and full-face non-surgical makeovers. We seek to impact lives from the neck up through general and cosmetic dentistry, and non-surgical facial rejuvenation - for a more holistic approach to full face enhancement. Learn more at luminae.us