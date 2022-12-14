LAVIGNE NATURAL SKINCARE ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ABUNDANCE NATURALLY EXPANDING ITS CANADIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK
New partnership aims to vastly increase Canada-wide access to LaVigne's Tepezcohuite-infused, vegan, natural skincare.
New partnership aims to vastly increase Canada-wide access to LaVigne's Tepezcohuite-infused, vegan, natural skincare.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaVigne Natural Skincare, Canadian manufacturer of clean, premium, vegan, natural skincare featuring Ancient Mayan Skin Secret, Tepezcohuite, announced today, its new partnership with Abundance Naturally, a Canadian distributor of International natural beauty, health and wellness products.
— Jennifer Geneve, LaVigne’s Director of Operations.
“We’re very pleased that this partnership with Abundance Naturally will provide consumers throughout Central and Eastern Canada many more options for purchasing our products,” said Linda Zaurrini, Founder and CEO at LaVigne Natural Skincare. “Abundance Naturally has distribution relationships with thousands of businesses including beauty, specialty and natural health retailers, spas and skin clinics. This means LaVigne fans have greater local access to our products including our top-selling Mayan Magic Balm, Vitamin C Serum and Scalp Therapy.”
Toronto-area-based Abundance Naturally, founded in 2008 by Shannon O’Brien, markets and distributes quality clean and natural brands to its established retail partner networks. Shannon is an advocate for small business, a believer in women supporting women and continues to seek brand relationships with this driving principle.
“I’ve now tried many of LaVigne Natural Skincare’s products, and find their formulas to be extremely well researched, and love how they apply on my skin,” said Shannon. “After learning more about LaVigne’s leadership and brand story, I could see that we operate with aligned philosophies, and we’re looking forward to an exciting future of growth together.”
“We expect this partnership with Abundance Naturally will make a strong contribution LaVigne’s brand distribution, alleviating logistical challenges for businesses needing expedited, cost-effective access to our products for their client base,” said Jennifer Geneve, LaVigne’s Director of Operations.
About LaVigne Natural Skincare - Skin solutions that work + Social Consciousness
In 2002, LaVigne’s Founder, Linda Zaurrini was living in Mexico and while immersed in the culture, she learned about the amazing “skin tree” ingredient, Tepezcohuite. After speaking with local people, and gaining knowledge of the power of this ingredient, she was truly inspired to create effective products that would help others solve their most difficult skin challenges.
LaVigne Natural Skincare is dedicated to combining the best of science and nature for consumers seeking clean, healthy, natural products that bring real results for their skin. While the clean lifestyle movement has grown immensely worldwide, LaVigne’s Leaping Bunny Approved skincare formulas have always focused on being free of parabens, harsh chemicals and animal-derived ingredients. LaVigne Natural Skincare’s clean, safe, natural skincare mission supports social causes annually, with donations to organizations in the areas of childhood Cancer research, mental health, domestic violence, and struggling families, via the Michael Cuccione Foundation, Dan’s Legacy, Dixon Transition Society, Charlford House, the Greater Good Science Center, the Tricities Moms Group, and food provision via direct contact with student liaisons of a local school District.
The Perfect Lavigne Natural Skincare Routine featuring six of LaVigne's best selling Tepezcohuite infused products.