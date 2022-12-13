Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Newton Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the 1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The suspect then shot the victim and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended a short time after the offense. The victim’s vehicle and a handgun were recovered.

 

On Monday, December 12, 2022, 29-year-old Tavon Owens, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun).

