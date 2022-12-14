JH Adams Inn is Now Certified to Welcome Autistic Guests

The Inn Joins Visit High Point’s Initiative For A More Inclusive Destination

Our programs are designed to assist location like JH Adams with long-term support and resources to ensure these accessibility initiatives have a lasting impact on the community and visitors alike.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

HIGH POINT , NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JH Adams Inn, Trademark Collection by Wyndham joins the growing list of autism-certified locations in High Point by earning the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The CAC is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have met requirements and completed a staff training program to better understand and assist autistic and sensory- sensitive visitors. In addition to training, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations to better serve and accommodate guests.

“Our team is thrilled to be a Certified Autism Center™! It is important for our facility to understand and adapt to the needs of individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensory processing issues,” shared Amanda Cress, Corporate/Group Sales Manager of JH Adams Inn. “We can take pride in setting ourselves apart from other hotels by offering accommodations that can provide a better experience for all travelers with diverse sensory needs. Making everyone feel comfortable while away from home is our number one priority.”

In addition to the certification, JH Adams Inn has a low sensory area available for hotel guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break if needed. The Inn also offers headphones, sensory and fidget tactile toys to help make their facility a more welcoming place for all guests. The Inn is working on implementing additional inclusive options including updates to the website and creating a pictured menu for visual options when ordering.

By completing the CAC program, the JH Adams Inn joins the greater Visit High Point movement to be deemed a Certified Autism Destination (CAD), a designation also awarded by IBCCES to communities with a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options. Currently, other High Point organizations that have completed the CAC program include the High Point Library Children's Department, Visit High Point, and High Point Museum, with many other attractions and hotels in the area in the process of completion.

“As the demand for travel and entertainment options for autistic individuals and their families continues to increase, so does the need for more welcoming and inclusive destinations. The team at JH Adams Inn is already so welcoming - we’re excited to partner with them to continue to enhance the visitor experience for all,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “Our programs are designed to assist location like JH Adams with long-term support and resources to ensure these accessibility initiatives have a lasting impact on the community and visitors alike.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic self-advocates in order to provide professionals serving individuals with cognitive disorders a better understanding of what these disorders are, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About JH Adams Inn

The JH Adams Inn, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, is a historic boutique hotel, upscale casual restaurant and premier event venue located in the heart of High Point, North Carolina. Our relaxing retreat and premier event venue welcomes you with free breakfast and Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and on-site restaurant.