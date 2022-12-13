OPWDD Releases Second Round of Support for Integrated Supportive...

OPWDD’s Integrated Supportive Housing (ISH) program supports the development of new community-based housing opportunities for people with developmental disabilities who want to live with greater independence.

Today, OPWDD released its second opportunity of the year for service provider agencies to apply for OPWDD support for new Integrated Supportive Housing projects which do not require capital funds from OPWDD. Selected projects will receive a Letter of Support from OPWDD indicating its commitment to ongoing rental subsidies and/or service funding for people with developmental disabilities who reside in the new housing units.

OPWDD’s Letters of Support can be submitted as part of the application to other government funding agencies (such as NYS Homes and Community Renewal or NYC Housing Preservation and Development) to demonstrate OPWDD’s support of the units in the project.

The ISH program began in 2012 and is a partnership with NYS Homes and Community Renewal (HCR). On June 1, 2022, OPWDD released the first 2022 round of ISH funding, which supported seven projects across NYS for a total of 96 potential new affordable housing units.

Any provider seeking to participate in this opportunity for OPWDD support is invited to submit an application to OPWDD no later than 12:00 pm (noon) on January 20, 2023, to be considered for an OPWDD housing subsidy commitment. Housing subsidy programs are available through OPWDD to provide more affordable housing options for people with developmental disabilities in New York State.

People in need of housing supports should discuss their housing options with their care manager.