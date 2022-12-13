Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Statewide Transition Pla...

In compliance with 42 CFR §441.301(6)(B)(iii), the New York State Department of Health (DOH), on behalf of New York State, is pleased to seek submission of comments on its Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Final Rule Statewide Transition Plan (STP) to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This transition plan describes New York’s assessment and remediation of its HCBS related regulations, policies and procedures, and its site level or HCBS provider level assessment and remediation activities, completed/or being completed to achieve compliance with the HCBS Final Rule across its HCBS system. This notice serves to open the 30-day public comment period that will close on January 6, 2023 during which the public may submit written comments by email: [email protected] ; or b y mail: E. Palmiero, DOH OALTC, One Commerce Plaza, Suite 1624, Albany, NY 12260. A draft of the proposed HCBS Final Rule Statewide Transition Plan is available for review on the HCBS Final Rule webpage at: https://health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/redesign/hcbs/docs/2022-12-06_hcbs_final_rule.pdf. For individuals with limited online access who require special accommodation, paper copies are available for review at the following locations, or by calling E. Palmiero at 518-474-9844.

DOH Capital District Regional Office 875 Central Avenue Albany, NY 12206 OPWDD Western NY DDRO 1200 East and West Rd., Bldg. 16 West Seneca, NY 14224 DOH Central New York Regional Office 217 South Salina Street 3rd Floor Syracuse, NY 13202 OPWDD Broome DDRO 249 Glenwood Rd. Binghamton, NY 13905 DOH Western Region: Buffalo Office Ellicott Building 295 Main Street, Suite 300 Buffalo, NY 14203 OPWDD Central NY DDRO 187 Northern Concourse North Syracuse, NY 13212 DOH Western Region: Rochester Office The Triangle Building 335 East Main Street Rochester, NY 14604 OPWDD Sunmount DDRO 2445 State Route 30 Tupper Lake, NY 12986 DOH New York City Office 90 Church Street - 14th Floor New York, NY 10007-2919 OPWDD Capital District DDRO 500 Balltown Rd. Schenectady, NY 12304 DOH New York City Office 90 Church Street - 14th Floor New York, NY 10007-2919 OPWDD Hudson Valley DDRO 9 Wilbur Rd. Thiells, NY 10984 DOH Central Islip Office Court House Corporation Center 320 Carlton Avenue Suite 500 - 5th Floor Central Islip, NY 11722 OPWDD Taconic DDRO 38 Firemens Way Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 DOH New Rochelle Office 145 Huguenot Street, 6th Floor New Rochelle, NY 10801-5291 OPWDD Metro NY DDRO/Manhattan 25 Beaver St., 3rd Floor New York, NY 10004 OPWDD Bernard Fineson DDRO 80-45 Winchester Blvd. Bldg. 80, 2nd Fl. Administrative Suite Queens Village, NY 11427 OPWDD Staten Island DDRO 930 Willowbrook Rd. Staten Island, NY 10314 OPWDD Metro NY DDRO/Bronx 2400 Halsey St. Bronx, NY 10461 NYS OASAS NYC Regional Office 501 7th Ave. New York, NY 10018-5903 OPWDD Brooklyn DDRO 750 Vandalia Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11239 NYS OASAS Upstate District Office 1450 Western Avenue Albany, NY 12203-3526 OPWDD Finger Lakes DDRO 620 Westfall Rd./326 Sun St. Rochester, NY 14620

Prior to finalizing the proposed HCBS Final Rule STP, DOH and, where applicable, its State partners that administer HCBS, will consider all written and verbal comments received, amending its review of HCBS Final Rule compliance and conducting further remediation activities where needed. Upon completion of this review and response to public comment, the HCBS Final Rule STP will be appropriately revised and submitted to CMS for review. CMS response will be used to conduct further review and remediation of the HCBS system as needed, with publication of the final HCBS STP at: https://www.health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/redesign/home_community_based_settings.htm

Please direct all questions to DOH at [email protected]

Written comments will be accepted

by email at: [email protected]

or by mail:

OALTC

New York State Department of Health, Attn: E. Palmiero

One Commerce Plaza, Suite 1624

Albany, NY 12260

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by January 6, 2023.

