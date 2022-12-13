Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Statewide Transition Pla...

Submit Release
In compliance with 42 CFR §441.301(6)(B)(iii), the New York State Department of Health (DOH), on behalf of New York State, is pleased to seek submission of comments on its Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Final Rule Statewide Transition Plan (STP) to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This transition plan describes New York’s assessment and remediation of its HCBS related regulations, policies and procedures, and its site level or HCBS provider level assessment and remediation activities, completed/or being completed to achieve compliance with the HCBS Final Rule across its HCBS system. This notice serves to open the 30-day public comment period that will close on January 6, 2023 during which the public may submit written comments by email: [email protected]; or by mail: E. Palmiero, DOH OALTC, One Commerce Plaza, Suite 1624, Albany, NY 12260. A draft of the proposed HCBS Final Rule Statewide Transition Plan is available for review on the HCBS Final Rule webpage at: https://health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/redesign/hcbs/docs/2022-12-06_hcbs_final_rule.pdf. For individuals with limited online access who require special accommodation, paper copies are available for review at the following locations, or by calling E. Palmiero at 518-474-9844.

DOH Capital District Regional Office

875 Central Avenue

Albany, NY 12206

OPWDD Western NY DDRO

1200 East and West Rd., Bldg. 16

West Seneca, NY 14224

DOH Central New York Regional Office

217 South Salina Street

3rd Floor

Syracuse, NY 13202

OPWDD Broome DDRO

249 Glenwood Rd.

Binghamton, NY 13905

DOH Western Region:  Buffalo Office

Ellicott Building

295 Main Street, Suite 300

Buffalo, NY 14203

OPWDD Central NY DDRO

187 Northern Concourse

North Syracuse, NY 13212

DOH Western Region: Rochester Office

The Triangle Building

335 East Main Street

Rochester, NY 14604

OPWDD Sunmount DDRO

2445 State Route 30

Tupper Lake, NY 12986

OPWDD Capital District DDRO

500 Balltown Rd.

Schenectady, NY 12304

OPWDD Hudson Valley DDRO

9 Wilbur Rd.

Thiells, NY 10984

DOH Central Islip Office

Court House Corporation Center

320 Carlton Avenue

Suite 500 - 5th Floor

Central Islip, NY 11722

OPWDD Taconic DDRO

38 Firemens Way

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

DOH New Rochelle Office

145 Huguenot Street, 6th Floor

New Rochelle, NY 10801-5291

OPWDD Metro NY DDRO/Manhattan

25 Beaver St., 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10004

OPWDD Bernard Fineson DDRO

80-45 Winchester Blvd.

Bldg. 80, 2nd Fl. Administrative Suite

Queens Village, NY 11427

OPWDD Staten Island DDRO

930 Willowbrook Rd.

Staten Island, NY 10314

OPWDD Metro NY DDRO/Bronx

2400 Halsey St.

Bronx, NY 10461

NYS OASAS

NYC Regional Office

501 7th Ave. 

New York, NY 10018-5903

OPWDD Brooklyn DDRO

750 Vandalia Avenue
Brooklyn, NY  11239

NYS OASAS

Upstate District Office

1450 Western Avenue

Albany, NY 12203-3526

OPWDD Finger Lakes DDRO

620 Westfall Rd./326 Sun St.

Rochester, NY 14620

  

 

Further Information to Submit Public Comment

 

Prior to finalizing the proposed HCBS Final Rule STP, DOH and, where applicable, its State partners that administer HCBS, will consider all written and verbal comments received, amending its review of HCBS Final Rule compliance and conducting further remediation activities where needed. Upon completion of this review and response to public comment, the HCBS Final Rule STP will be appropriately revised and submitted to CMS for review. CMS response will be used to conduct further review and remediation of the HCBS system as needed, with publication of the final HCBS STP at: https://www.health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/redesign/home_community_based_settings.htm

 

Please direct all questions to DOH at [email protected]

 

Written comments will be accepted

by email at: [email protected]

or by mail:

 

OALTC

New York State Department of Health, Attn: E. Palmiero

One Commerce Plaza, Suite 1624

Albany, NY 12260

 

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by January 6, 2023.

 

HCBS Settings Toolkit Page

