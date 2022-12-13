Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Statewide Transition Pla...
In compliance with 42 CFR §441.301(6)(B)(iii), the New York State Department of Health (DOH), on behalf of New York State, is pleased to seek submission of comments on its Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Final Rule Statewide Transition Plan (STP) to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This transition plan describes New York’s assessment and remediation of its HCBS related regulations, policies and procedures, and its site level or HCBS provider level assessment and remediation activities, completed/or being completed to achieve compliance with the HCBS Final Rule across its HCBS system. This notice serves to open the 30-day public comment period that will close on January 6, 2023 during which the public may submit written comments by email: [email protected]; or by mail: E. Palmiero, DOH OALTC, One Commerce Plaza, Suite 1624, Albany, NY 12260. A draft of the proposed HCBS Final Rule Statewide Transition Plan is available for review on the HCBS Final Rule webpage at: https://health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/redesign/hcbs/docs/2022-12-06_hcbs_final_rule.pdf. For individuals with limited online access who require special accommodation, paper copies are available for review at the following locations, or by calling E. Palmiero at 518-474-9844.
|
DOH Capital District Regional Office
875 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
|
OPWDD Western NY DDRO
1200 East and West Rd., Bldg. 16
West Seneca, NY 14224
|
DOH Central New York Regional Office
217 South Salina Street
3rd Floor
Syracuse, NY 13202
|
OPWDD Broome DDRO
249 Glenwood Rd.
Binghamton, NY 13905
|
DOH Western Region: Buffalo Office
Ellicott Building
295 Main Street, Suite 300
Buffalo, NY 14203
|
OPWDD Central NY DDRO
187 Northern Concourse
North Syracuse, NY 13212
|
DOH Western Region: Rochester Office
The Triangle Building
335 East Main Street
Rochester, NY 14604
|
OPWDD Sunmount DDRO
2445 State Route 30
Tupper Lake, NY 12986
|
DOH New York City Office
90 Church Street - 14th Floor
New York, NY 10007-2919
|
OPWDD Capital District DDRO
500 Balltown Rd.
Schenectady, NY 12304
|
DOH New York City Office
90 Church Street - 14th Floor
New York, NY 10007-2919
|
OPWDD Hudson Valley DDRO
9 Wilbur Rd.
Thiells, NY 10984
|
DOH Central Islip Office
Court House Corporation Center
320 Carlton Avenue
Suite 500 - 5th Floor
Central Islip, NY 11722
|
OPWDD Taconic DDRO
38 Firemens Way
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
|
DOH New Rochelle Office
145 Huguenot Street, 6th Floor
New Rochelle, NY 10801-5291
|
OPWDD Metro NY DDRO/Manhattan
25 Beaver St., 3rd Floor
New York, NY 10004
|
OPWDD Bernard Fineson DDRO
80-45 Winchester Blvd.
Bldg. 80, 2nd Fl. Administrative Suite
Queens Village, NY 11427
|
OPWDD Staten Island DDRO
930 Willowbrook Rd.
Staten Island, NY 10314
|
OPWDD Metro NY DDRO/Bronx
2400 Halsey St.
Bronx, NY 10461
|
NYS OASAS
NYC Regional Office
501 7th Ave.
New York, NY 10018-5903
|
OPWDD Brooklyn DDRO
750 Vandalia Avenue
|
NYS OASAS
Upstate District Office
1450 Western Avenue
Albany, NY 12203-3526
|
OPWDD Finger Lakes DDRO
620 Westfall Rd./326 Sun St.
Rochester, NY 14620
Further Information to Submit Public Comment
Prior to finalizing the proposed HCBS Final Rule STP, DOH and, where applicable, its State partners that administer HCBS, will consider all written and verbal comments received, amending its review of HCBS Final Rule compliance and conducting further remediation activities where needed. Upon completion of this review and response to public comment, the HCBS Final Rule STP will be appropriately revised and submitted to CMS for review. CMS response will be used to conduct further review and remediation of the HCBS system as needed, with publication of the final HCBS STP at: https://www.health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/redesign/home_community_based_settings.htm
Please direct all questions to DOH at [email protected]
Written comments will be accepted
by email at: [email protected]
or by mail:
OALTC
New York State Department of Health, Attn: E. Palmiero
One Commerce Plaza, Suite 1624
Albany, NY 12260
All comments must be postmarked or emailed by January 6, 2023.