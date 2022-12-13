Garvish Immigration Law Group Voted Best of Georgia® Winner
The votes have been counted and the results are in! Atlanta-based Garvish Immigration Law Group is a 2022 Best of Georgia® winner!
Everything starts with our team. If I can make my team happy, they will make our clients happy, and together we will make our firm happy.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Garvish Immigration Law Group is a 2022 Best of Georgia® winner in Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll.
— Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Esq.
Georgia Business Journal readers and editors have weighed in on the best of everything in Georgia, honoring thousands of businesses and organizations in more than 25 broad business and community sectors. Garvish Immigration is pleased to be listed among the Best of Georgia Immigration Law Firms.
Best of Georgia winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau reports, and voting pattern analysis reports.
Law firm Founder and Managing Member, Elizabeth Garvish, is excited to share this award with her hard-working team of lawyers and staff members. Elizabeth is striving to create change and advance her newest initiative of creating the Happiest Law Firm in America.
In June of this year, Elizabeth Garvish was recognized as a Legal Innovator at the Daily Report's Georgia Legal Awards and was recently recognized in the 27th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for her excellence in immigration law.
You can view the full list of Best of Georgia winners at BESTofGEORGIA.com/winners.
About Garvish Immigration
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is an award-winning firm that represents corporate and individual clients across the globe. Our practice is focused exclusively on employment and family-based cases. At Garvish Immigration Law Group, we function with one principle in mind – our clients come first. The immigration process can be daunting, especially in today’s current environment. For more information, visit www.goimmigrationlaw.com.
