NZ Police and RSIPF deliver 5 Step Mindset training programme in Choiseul Province

New Zealand (NZ) Police attached to the Solomon Islands Police Support Programme have developed a 5 Step Mindset training programme for the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF).

New Zealand Police working alongside National Crime Prevention Department staff and Learning and Development staff from the RSIPF have developed the training to assist the RSIPF to be the best that they can be – every day.

Last week NZ Police staff and RSIPF travelled to Choiseul Province to deliver this valuable training to the RSIPF staff in Taro.

Choiseul Province has 43 RSIPF staff. 35 staff from Choiseul including staff from Wagina Police Station attended the training over 3 days.

NZ Police team leader Inspector Warwick McKee says, “Our NZ Police team is committed to mentoring and assisting the RSIPF to develop their people so they are in the best position they can be to deliver the service the communities within the Solomon Islands deserve.”

Team leader McKee says, “Delivering the 5step mindset training across all the Provinces in the Solomon Islands will benefit the RSIPF and in turn the communities and people they serve. A focus of the training is on Crime Prevention and reducing harm and victimisation in the Community.”

Inspector McKee says, “The RSIPF officers are passionate and eager to learn. At this time the Mindset training has been delivered to over 300 RSIPF staff across the Solomon Islands. Our goal is to ensure all of the RSIPF, including all ranks, receive this valuable training.”

Mr. McKee says, “We were really pleased to see the largest group of RSIPF attendees from across Choiseul attend this training in Taro. It shows the commitment and dedication of the RSIPF staff here in Choiseul Province.”

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Police Inspector Elliot Ngili says, “This training is relevant and ideal for our RSIPF officers. This is the first training staff in Choiseul have received for two years since the start of COVID-19. All the staff participated and were engaged throughout. The Crime Prevention Strategy is the focus of mindset training and focuses on the RSIPF delivering the best service to our communities .”

The training is continuing to be delivered through 2023 to RSIPF staff across the Solomon Islands.

New Zealand Police advisors with their present after the 5 mind set training

RSIPF officers at the closing of the training program

RSIPF Officers in Choiseul during the training

