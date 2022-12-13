Police appeals for peaceful election for Western and Choiseul Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) appeals to the good people of Western and Choiseul Province for a peaceful election tomorrow 14 December 2022.

The provincial election has become necessary after the dissolution of both Provincial Assemblies in June this year 2022.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “RSIPF call on all good people of Western and Choiseul Province, including chiefs, elders, church leaders and all women, men and youth leaders to assist your police in ensuring that our communities remain safe and peaceful during the provincial election.”

PPC Lenialu says, “RSIPF officers will be present at the polling stations to ensure smooth casting of ballots without any disturbances. Police will not tolerate anyone who will disturb the voting process.” Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “Let us continue to show respect for one another and maintain peace like we did during the past elections. Respect for one another is an integral part of Solomon Islands traditional culture. Do not allow any disagreements to cause divisions amongst us.”

Mr. Lenialu says, “A good number of police officers will be deployed to polling stations from Gatokae in Marovo Lagoon to the Shortland Islands. And also in Choiseul Province.

He adds, “RSIPF also wants to appeal directly to all candidates and your supporters to remember your responsibilities as leaders during this period of voting. Please observe rules and regulations under the Electoral Act to make sure the voting is done lawfully.”

