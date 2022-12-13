Evolve Supply Chain Solutions LLC Announces the Appointment of Rudy Landram as Chief Operating Officer
Transportation executive and retail industry veteran, Rudy Landram, joins the Evolve Team to further scale operations and unlock growth opportunities
I have never been more excited professionally than when accepting this Evolve COO opportunity”SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolve Supply Chain Solutions LLC, a rapidly growing Freight Forwarding company bridging the gap between technology and world class operations, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Rudy Landram as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Rudy Landram brings over 25 years of retail and ecommerce Transportation Leadership experience to the team. Rudy spent 14 years as the Director of Operations, Logistics & Retail at Amazon, scaling operations from less than $1B to $75B in annual revenue during his tenure. Rudy went on to become the VP of Global Transportation & Logistics at zulily, Qurate (QVC, HSN, zulily, Cornerstone Brands), and Nordstrom.
Rudy commented, “throughout my career I have been fortunate enough to work at some great companies and with special people, but I have never been more excited professionally than when accepting this Evolve COO opportunity. I look forward to being a strategic part of Evolve continuing to build a trusted, high performing brand in the industry.”
In his new role as COO, Rudy will provide strategic leadership and support to Evolve’s Executive team as they continue to drive operational excellence and execute on their rapid expansion plan. Evolve is redefining the logistics provider relationship through transparency, collaboration, active management, and monitoring.
Over the last four years, Evolve has been building the technology tools that Co-Founders, Bill Coleman and Jason Bye, wish they had during their time on the client side of the business. “One of the largest gaps in logistics has been access to real time network performance, monitoring and alerting. We are changing that by providing our customers with transparent, real time access to our Evolve Visibility Portal as part of our standard offering,” Jason said. “Our team uses these same tools to ensure every shipment is on its optimal path and allows us to alert our customers of any potential issues and proactively provide corrective actions.” This proactive approach helps Evolve to stand out amongst the competition.
Evolve has an established and growing global network with offices in Seattle, Los Angeles and Shenzhen, CN. This network provides Evolve with Point-to-Point capabilities and access to incredibly price competitive logistics solutions provided straight to the shipper, regardless of size, encompassing all aspects of the supply chain.
