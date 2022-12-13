AKTI Develops Legislative Partnerships at Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation Event
Interest High on Knife Issues at Annual NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit
With knowledge on the issue and access to expertise, legislators are eager to work with us to pursue legislative improvements in their state.”CODY, WY, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI) played an instrumental role in numerous important discussions at the 19th annual National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucasus (NASC) Sportsman-Legislator Summit recently held in Bozeman, MT. Bipartisan legislators from around the country attended the annual conference, the premier state legislative event, hosted by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus (CSC). The immersive 4-day experience featured speakers from the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus (CSC), the Governors Sportsmen’s Caucus (GSC), the NASC Executive Council, state fish and wildlife agencies, conservation policy organizations, and outdoor industry partners.
— CJ Buck - AKTI’s Legislative Committee Chair
A supporting sponsor of the event, AKTI was represented by CJ Buck, CEO of Buck Knives and chair of AKTI’s Legislative Committee. Buck was part of a record crowd of nearly 300 people, and he was encouraged by the quality and quantity of his conversations with lawmakers.
Buck said the annual summit provides a unique setting for legislators eager to educate themselves on the issues affecting all aspects of hunting, fishing, and conservation. “Part of that is understanding how state laws affecting knife usage and knife ownership play out in the outdoors,” Buck said. “It was a perfect opportunity to give legislators accurate background, explain AKTI’s position, and clarify their understanding. With knowledge on the issue and access to expertise, legislators are eager to work with us to pursue legislative improvements in their state.”
Buck and other AKTI members have represented the knife community at the NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit for nearly a decade.
This year legislators were provided informative knife information packets, including a knife compliments of AKTI members. Browning, Buck, CRKT, Fox Knives, Gerber, Spyderco, We Knife, and Work Sharp contributed items for AKTI’s packets.
“I had some amazing conversations with representatives from states AKTI has identified as high-priority for reforms to existing knife laws,” Buck said. “That’s the beauty of what NASC provides – a chance to provide information to lawmakers who are eager to go back home and craft thoughtful legislation that addresses real-world problems.”
About AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is the effective non-profit advocacy organization for the knife industry and all knife owners. Its mission is to ensure that Americans will always be able to make, buy, sell, own, carry and use knives and edged tools. Formed in 1998, AKTI is dedicated to educating, promoting, and providing relevant and accurate information about knives and edged tools as important tools in daily American life. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible, and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement. For more information, visit AKTI.org.
