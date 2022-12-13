Lisa Longest obtains GRI Designation
Lisa Longest of Realty Navigator in Chester, Maryland, graduated successfully from the REALTOR Institute with the prestigious GRI designation.
We are thrilled to have Lisa in our company. She brings vast knowledge and professionalism to her clients and fellow agents, anyone client should be so lucky to be working with her.”CHESTER, MD, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Longest has been awarded the GRI Designation by the Realtor® Institute of Maryland. Lisa Longest received this honor after successfully completing 72 hours of specific education outlined by the National Association Of Realtors®.
— Petra Quinn, Broker
The GRI designation sets the individuals who have attained it, apart from other practitioners because it indicates to the public that the individual has obtained a professional educational foundation on which to base the services they provide and that they are a member of the National Association of Realtors®.
The Realtor® Institute of Maryland, which is conducted by the Maryland Association of Realtors® was developed to satisfy the need for a more comprehensive and effective learning experience in various phases of real estate. By taking the courses offered by the Institute, a Realtor® can become a more competent professional, render broader and more effective services, and elevate the standards of the real estate industry. The GRI, (Graduate, Realtor® Institute) was conferred upon Realtors® successfully completing their final course of the Institute program.
Realtors® or consumers interested in learning more about the program may visit www.nar.realtor/designationsand-certifications/gri-designation
Lisa Longest Realtor®, GRI®
443-786-4200 direct cell
Realty Navigator, a local real estate company, at 116 S. Piney Rd Chester Md 21619
Broker ID #603985, RNAV1, 1125 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Office Phone 443-256-3773,
Kent Island Office: RNAV2, 116 S Piney Rd, Ste 204E, Chester, MD 21619, Office Phone 410-643-3404
Broker Direct Phone 443-600-1986 ~ www.RealtyNavigator.com
Lisa Longest
Realty Navigator
+1 443-786-4200
LisaLongest.re@gmail.com
