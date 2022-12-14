Pulsara and Beyond Lucid Technologies Announce Interoperability Partnership Pulsara | Real Time Team Communication Across Healthcare Organizations Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) for Emergency Patient Data Movement.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth and communication platform that connects healthcare teams across organizations, is pleased to announce a pair of technical integration and collaborative deployments with Beyond Lucid Technologies: first, at the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District (UPRHSD), then at the Delta County Ambulance District (DCAD), both in Colorado.

Beyond Lucid Technologies (BLT) is an award-winning software firm that connects the mobile medical (Fire, EMS, NEMT/IFT, Critical Care, and Community Paramedicine) ecosystem to share patient information in real time and over time between ambulances and hospitals. Both UPRHSD and DCAD use Pulsara’s real-time alerting notification system and BLT’s MEDIVIEW charting systems for 9-1-1 and longitudinal care, including community paramedicine, behavioral health programs, and in-home infusions. DCAD has specific community paramedicine programs focused on the county’s elderly population—including a collaboration with the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)—and compelling specialized out-of-hospital care plans for children with serious illnesses who live in the district.

According to UPRHSD Community Paramedic Lieutenant Ryan Brown, the combined offering of Pulsara plus MEDIVIEW from Beyond Lucid Technologies reduced ePCR documentation time-on-task by two-thirds. This additional time, says Brown, has provided crews newfound bandwidth to increase morale and foster a more balanced work environment, all while better caring for more patients—the heart of their mission.

In an interview, Lieutenant Brown provided a detailed account of the value this integration offered his personnel. “With Pulsara, you can scan in just about all the information you need for the patient. It’ll scan their driver’s license, integrate with our heart monitor to grab vital signs, capture images, and more. We also use Pulsara to do HIPAA-compliant telehealth visits with our patients. The doc is able to get on Pulsara, see the patient’s information, and then connect via video conference. It’s completely flexible and dynamic.”

With MEDIVIEW’s and Pulsara’s integration, UPRHSD was able to streamline its workflow by auto-importing the collected data from Pulsara into the MEDIVIEW patient record. DCAD’s workflow goes even further, adding the benefits of automated discrete data sharing with the regional health information exchange (Quality Health Network), as well as several hospitals including Delta County Memorial and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.

“Seeing efficiency in work processes is inspiring because time is the scarcest and most precious mobile medical commodity,” added Jonathon Feit, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Beyond Lucid Technologies, Inc. “Of course, we appreciate the importance of prioritizing patient care, but we are also grateful that our professional community has reached a point where Fire, EMS, non-emergency medical transport, critical care paramedicine, and community paramedicine leaders are starting to ask: How is the work affecting my people? How can we avoid the psychological grind of a round-the-clock patient engagement? Integrating with Pulsara is core to our commitment to improve patient experiences and interoperability with care partners, but most of all, to free up time for Mobile Medical professionals to keep themselves healthy and safe, too.”

Lieutenant Brown added, “When we learned about the integration, we started dancing around and got excited. We talk about efficiency and time. This integration was a win all around. With Pulsara and MEDIVIEW, all the information you put into Pulsara will go into MEDIVIEW in the correct places. You’re essentially writing your report once. It would take about an hour to write a complete report using our old system. With the Pulsara-MEDIVIEW integration, it cut the report down to 20 minutes. That’s astounding because, you know, that’s forty extra minutes that [providers] can be doing other things.”

Darris Clark, Pulsara’s VP of Product, agreed. “This is exactly what should happen. It’s rare when technology actually works on behalf of the clinicians and their patients. Most of the time, communications and documentation can be unnecessarily cumbersome and cause delays in care. This integration highlights how separate systems can work together for the benefit of both the care provider and the patient.”

ABOUT PULSARA

It’s about people. During the most critical moments in life, Pulsara unites distributed teams and fragmented technologies as dynamic events evolve on a scalable communications and logistics platform, improving the lives of people in need and those who serve them.

We envision a world where needless suffering is eliminated because communities can unite and communicate without friction. Pulsara customers report average reductions in treatment times of between 22% and 68%. For more information, visit www.pulsara.com.

ABOUT BEYOND LUCID TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Beyond Lucid Technologies (BLT) develops software to inform Mobile Medical Professionals (Fire & EMS agencies) about patients’ needs even before they arrive on-scene, then empower them to share insights across the care continuum in real-time. BLT patented software is packed with innovations designed to make Fire, Ground & Air Emergency Critical Care, non-emergency medical transportation, and Community Paramedicine / Mobile Integrated Health safer, more efficient, and more cost-effective — with a special focus on addressing the scourge of substance use disorders, and ensuring critical data like end-of-life wishes are available to emergency responders in real-time. BLT’s “prehospital pipes” connect the dots for partner-clients across 30 U.S. states (plus Australia and Puerto Rico), with 300+ hospitals on our MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange network. BLT has deployed America’s first state registry of children with special healthcare needs across Oregon. BLT has been called “Silicon Valley’s Emergency Medical Technology Experts.” Winner of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for EMS Communications Platform, and awards from EMS World and the Journal of EMS. Our Co-Founder & CEO is a UCSF Digital Health Hall of Fame nominee, and in 2022, the California EMS Authority honored him with a Civilian EMS Award. Online at BeyondLucid.com.

