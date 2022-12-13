Publix announces fourth Kentucky location

Publix Super Markets announced today it has acquired property for a fourth store in Kentucky. Located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road, the store will be Publix's third in Louisville. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.

The store is anticipated to open in the second quarter of 2024; a grand opening date has not yet been determined.

"Publix provides premier customer service, along with a deep commitment to the communities in which we serve," said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. "We are excited for Kentuckians to begin experiencing the Publix difference as we continue to expand our footprint in the Bluegrass State."

In addition to the three Louisville locations, the company has previously announced another location in Lexington. Kentucky is the company's eighth state of operation.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,315 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

