Torrison Stone & Garden Provides Natural Stone Veneers to Reduce High Heating Bill Fears

Connecticut Company Helps Homeowners Conserve Energy Creatively & Cost-Effectively During Cold Winter Season

DURHAM, Conn. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The cost of heating a home is expected to spike this winter as higher prices for natural gas, heating oil and electricity combine with a predicted colder than normal season. In fact, according to Energy.Gov, compared to a year ago, electricity and natural gas prices are already 11% higher and residential heating oil prices are up 40%. Torrison Stone & Garden, an award-winning landscape construction company in Connecticut, is helping all homeowners reduce their high heating bill fears by offering natural stone veneers, the newest interior design trend to conserve energy this cold winter season.

"A natural stone veneer is the most environmentally-friendly building material available as the mass of the stone serves as an insulator, absorbing the heat of the day and releasing it when the surrounding air cools down," said Tyler Gerry, owner of Torrison Stone & Garden. "This natural insulation helps reduce energy costs by eliminating the daily fluctuations in temperature, which lowers your heating bills."

Other benefits of natural stone veneers include their durability, often lasting for decades, their fireproof-safe nature and their low maintenance ability in that they're easy to clean.

Equally important, homes with natural stone veneers provide a 150% increase in property value and return on investment if a person decides to sell due to the contemporary and classic elegance that it creates inside various areas of one's house.

Further, Gerry explains that a stone veneer can take as little as one day to install, so a project can be easily completed during the winter season to amass the heat savings. Homeowners can select from limitless stone styles, shapes, and patterns, such as ashlar, mosaic, square and rectangle, in any color to match their interior decor.

For those who have an electric or gas fireplace insert, Gerry notes that surrounding it with a natural stone veneer can create a stunning architectural statement. Additionally, natural stone veneers can also be applied to stone columns, bathrooms and accent walls to alter the feel of the space without making a major overhaul.

"Many people are surprised by the warm feeling that natural stone veneers actually bring to a room," adds Gerry. "It isn't cold or dungeon-like, but warm and inviting with texture, depth and dimension."

Further, homeowners can bring their design vision from concept to reality with Torrison Stone

& Garden's unique computerized process that produces a 3D rendering of the project upgrade.

Besides interior applications, Gerry emphasizes that an exterior natural stone veneer is a beautiful and durable choice for step risers, home foundations, siding and pool scapes to boost a home's curb appeal. The company's own landscape architect will create a custom plan to fit any budget.

Popular outdoor areas for natural stone veneers include:

Patios

Walls

Walkways

Outdoor kitchens

Pizza Ovens

Fireplaces

Firepits

Steps

Pool Scapes

