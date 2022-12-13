Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Global Market to Reach $2.62 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.7%
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market By Product, By Modality, By Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global continuous renal replacement therapy market was valued at $1,249.21 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,622.44 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is a slow and smooth continuous extracorporeal blood purification process. It is usually implemented over 24 hours to several days with gentle removal of fluid and excess uremic toxins. This technique is usually based on the physiological principles of diffusion, ultrafiltration, convection, and adsorption.
The key factors which drive the growth of market are rise in the incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), increase in incidence of sepsis and rise in adoption various key strategies by key players operating in market.
In addition, rise in the demand for continuous renal replacement therapy worldwide is the major factor that boosts the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2021, the Journal Kidney360 has stated that demand for renal replacement therapy increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the CRRT market. According to an article published by the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research (JCDR) 2018, in a prospective observational study conducted in 100 critically ill patients In India, AKI was observed in 17.3 cases/1,000 persons. To leverage the significant growth opportunities in emerging countries, players are increasingly focusing on undertaking strategic developments to increase their presence in these markets and tap a large number of customers. Additionally, regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific region are more adaptive and business friendly due to the less-stringent data requirements. This, along with the increasing competition in the mature markets (Europe, Japan, and Australia), will further encourage CRRT product manufacturers to focus on the emerging market.
However, lack of awareness and high cost associated with CRRT devices in developing countries are the key factors likely to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in government initiatives for regulatory approval is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity to key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segments
By Product
- Dialysates and Replacement Fluids
- Disposables
- Type
- Hemofilters
- Bloodline Sets Tubes
- Other Disposables
- CRRT Systems
By Modality
- Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF)
- Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)
- Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)
- Continuous Venovenous Haemodialysis (CVVHD)
By Age Group
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of LAMEA
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Baxter International
- Toray Industries Inc.
- SWS Hemodialysis Care
- Nipro Corporation
- Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices
- NIKKISO Co. Ltd
- Medtronic plc
- Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o
- Medical Components Inc.
- Medica S.p.A
- Infomed SA
- Cytosorbents
- Chongqing Shanwaishan Science and Technology
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Anjue Medical Equipment Co. Ltd
Key Findings of the Study
- On the basis of product, the dialysates and replacement fluids segment held 56.23% share in the global market in 2021.
- On the basis of modality, the continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH) segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
- On the basis of age group, the adult segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
- Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest market share during the forecast period. This was attributed to increase in number of initiatives along with enhanced investments for the overall R&D of CRRT products. In addition, surge in focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to capture potential growth opportunities boosts the market.
