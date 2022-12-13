UKG Named #5 Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld, Foundry

UKG also ranks high on Computerworld lists for Diversity and Employee Engagement, and earns six additional awards for its culture from TrustRadius, Comparably, and Fairygodboss

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that the company ranked #5 among large organizations on Foundry's Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list. In addition to the #5 overall global ranking, UKG also ranked #6 for Employee Engagement and #7 for Diversity on associated Computerworld lists. This Best Place to Work in IT honor follows six separate awards UKG earned from TrustRadius, Comparably, and Fairygodboss for the ways it cares for its people, customers, and communities across the world.

This is the second consecutive year that the company made the Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT list as UKG, advancing one spot from #6 in 2021. The list, which is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals, is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits; career development; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); future of work; training; and retention.

"Every day, our Engineering, Product, Innovation, and Cloud (EPIC) team is focused on building people-centric, Life-work Technology that makes the complex simple for our customers and meets every employee where they are on their journeys. Our unwavering focus on people begins with our own culture at UKG," said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. "Our culture of innovation, led by some of the smartest and most dedicated people in our industry, is critical in our charge of helping our 70,000-plus customers around the world become great places to work for all people, too."

TrustRadius Tech Cares Award

UKG also recently earned another TrustRadius Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), with a focus on volunteering, DEI programs, charitable giving, environmental sustainability, and overall workplace culture, including support for the hybrid workforce. This is the third consecutive year UKG has earned the award, receiving honors in 2021 (as well as earning nine Top-Rated awards from TrustRadius) and in 2020 for providing extraordinary service to its customers, employees, and local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognition from Comparably, Fairygodboss

In addition to Computerworld and TrustRadius, job sites Comparably and Fairygodboss also recognized UKG for its people-centric culture, based on reviews and evaluations strictly from UKG employees posted to the sites. Comparably named UKG to its Best Companies for Perks and Benefits and Best Companies for Work-Life Balance lists, both in the Large Companies category. Fairygodboss, the largest online career community for women, named UKG to three lists: the Best Companies for Women, the Best Technology Companies for Women, and the Best Companies Where CEOs Support Gender Diversity.

"We are honored to return to Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT list," said John McGregor, group vice president and chief information officer at UKG. "This recognition is a testament to our people-first corporate culture and our collective ability to adapt, persevere, and excel as a global IT organization — enabling more than 15,000 U Krewers worldwide with the corporate systems and technology tools they need to get the job done. Our team has remained agile and focused on sustaining day-to-day business operations, integrating internal platforms and applications as part of our monumental merger in 2020, and helping to make our continued growth as UKG possible."

Supporting Resources

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what's possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world's leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees' needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2022 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005810/en/