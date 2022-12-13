Elizabeth Shin, DDS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Shin, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Pediatric Dentist for her achievements in the dental field and as the owner and founder of Bethesda Chevy Chase Pediatric Dentistry.

Dr. Shin was born in Busan, Korea and moved to Brazil when she was two years old where she completed a Bachelor of Dental Surgery at OSEC University, Faculty of Dentistry. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Southern California (USC) Dental School after she relocated to the United States. She graduated as the class salutatorian, then went on to attend the USC Advanced Pediatric Dental Program. Dr. Shin completed her residency at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, receiving the best academic and clinical pediatric dental student award at the completion of her program. She was also chosen as the Chief Pediatric Dental Resident throughout her residency. She later became an Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at this facility.

Dr. Shin is a board-certified pediatric dentist with more than 20 years of experience in the field. She is the founder and president of Bethesda Chevy Chase Pediatric Dentistry, serving patients throughout Maryland and Washington, DC. According to Dr. Shin, she takes pride in her practice, her extensive knowledge, and her experience. The doctor is always researching the newest technologies in the field and strives to make her patients and their parents comfortable.

Dr. Shin notes that pediatric dentistry is the branch of dentistry dealing with children from birth through adolescence. A pediatric dentist specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of the dental problems of children from infancy to young adulthood. They usually care for special needs patients as well.

"I love children and helping them brings me tremendous satisfaction and happiness," says Dr. Shin. "Every child is special. Their personalities, genetics, environment, nutrition, oral habits, and overall health profile make them unique. My individualized approach considers all their wonderful attributes holistically as I help them achieve healthy teeth and lifelong oral health."

Dr. Shin is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. She served as an Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry for the Advanced Post-Graduate Pediatric Dentistry Residency at USC. After 9/11, she joined the Army and served as an active-duty military officer and pediatric dentist at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the Naval Hospital, achieving the rank of Major. The doctor practiced pediatric dentistry at a Native American Reservation in Montana and was the first Korean-American female to hold the position as the division head of the Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontic Dental Clinic at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Dr. Shin is a member of the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the Maryland Society of Pediatric Dentistry, and the American Dental Laser Association.

Dr. Shin has been the recipient of the Washingtonian Top Pediatric Dentist Award and Bethesda Magazine's Top Pediatric Dentist Award. She is fluent in English and Portuguese and proficient in Korean, Spanish, and Farsi.

The doctor's favorite color is pink, and she loves playing Candy Crush on her phone. She also loves shopping for shoes, reading, scuba diving, water skiing, and sometimes just doing nothing. Most of all, she loves children, likes to make them laugh, and constantly tries to learn more about them and their accomplishments. That includes her patients and her son, daughter, and grandchildren.

Dr. Shin has completed missionary trips to Israel with Dental Volunteers of Israel and trips to Mexico and Nicaragua with her church youth groups. She volunteers her time at Jill's House with McLean Bible Church. The doctor would like to thank God for her success, and also her mentor at USC, Ronald Johnson, DDS.

To learn more, please visit www.bccpediatricdentistry.com.

