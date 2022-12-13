Cooper Machinery Services Names Scott Buckhout Chief Executive Officer

Houston, TX December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services LLC, a leading global provider of natural gas engines, compressors, and after-sale products and services, today announced that Scott Buckhout has been named President and Chief Executive Officer.

Buckhout has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience with a successful record of leading global industrial/energy O.E.M.s with an aftermarket focus. Most recently, he was the CEO of CIRCOR International Inc. where he led its transformation into a leading supplier of mission-critical components and systems for midstream, downstream, petrochemical, and aerospace end-markets. Prior to that, he led the $7 billion Fire and Security division of United Technologies Corporation with 46 manufacturing locations, 350 service branches, and over 40,000 employees.

“I am very excited to join the Cooper family,” said Buckhout. “Cooper has substantial growth opportunities in the compression, process, and power generation markets. Our goal is to continue the great strides the company has made the last 3 years towards returning Cooper to prominence as the premier O.E.M. and aftermarket service provider in the industry.”

Buckhout has an Aerospace Engineering degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He replaces the outgoing President and CEO, John Sargent, who retired from Cooper earlier this year.

About Cooper Machinery Services: Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) is the original equipment manufacturer (O.E.M.) and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine and compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, CSI™, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. They are also a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as CAT (G3600 engines), Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas; Deer Park, Texas; Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas; while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.

