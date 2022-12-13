Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Solution for Shoes (CHK-294)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved storage solution for shoes," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented THE SOLE CAROUSEL. My design would offer an alternative to traditional shoe racks, storage boxes, and under-the-bed bins."

The invention provides a space-saving storage space for shoes. In doing so, it ensures that shoes are easily accessible when needed. It also increases organization and it helps preserve shoes. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-294, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

