Solar Field at Valent BioSciences' Osage Facility Is Now Operational

The new solar field at Valent BioSciences' manufacturing facility in Osage, Iowa, is now fully operational. Testing over the past several weeks confirmed that the solar field is functioning as it was intended, which will enable it to produce about 3.4 million kilowatt hours of solar-generated electricity annually. This amount of electricity can power the equivalent of about 425 average-sized homes annually.

Work on the 1.5-megawatt alternating current (AC) solar field began in August and was completed on time with the assistance of OneEnergy Renewables and Heartland Power Cooperative. The solar field includes 3,432 bifacial solar panels that produce power from both sides of the panel and also track the sun from east to west. It is situated on 12 acres of Valent BioSciences land adjacent to the manufacturing facility and also adjoins 34 acres of native prairie that the company began reconstructing earlier this year.

"The solar field and prairie reconstruction work expand our sustainability activities at the manufacturing site," said Brian Lynch, Valent BioSciences' Osage Facility Manager. "These two projects together will eliminate 2,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the environment annually. We are proud of these projects, which would not have been possible without the support of our many partners, who include OneEnergy Renewables, Heartland Power Cooperative, the City of Osage, the Mitchell County Conservation Board, and other local organizations."

About Valent BioSciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

