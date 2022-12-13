Submit Release
Chris TDL: Magnate Daily is coming to Asia

Chris TDL. Founder of Chris TDL Organizations.

OTTAWA, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Magnate Daily media company, acquired in October 2022 by entrepreneur Christopher Alexandre Taylor (Chris TDL), founder and owner of the Chris TDL Organizations and the Osyrys social network, arrives in Asia after the official announcement of Chris TDL on his official Instagram account.

Chris TDL posted yesterday on December 13, 2022, an Instagram story indicating that Magnate Daily has officially joined the Asian media community, showing in screenshot the progress of the Magnate Daily Japan website.

Magnate Daily, the multinational media company covering the news of 11 million people around the world, in 21 languages, in 5 time zones. Magnate Daily France, better known as Magnate France, formerly managed by LVMH, is already a media leader in the French market, with 4.5 million monthly readers.

Many unconfirmed rumors have evoked the interest of Business Magnate, to develop the media company Magnate Daily in countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, India, and also China.


Magnate Daily Quebec is currently in the process of progressing and developing its network of journalists.

