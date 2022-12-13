An App has Launched to Help Improve Writing Without Losing Personal Voice

Homer, a web-based app, analyzes words and helps users write simply, clearly, and persuasively.

I created Homer because there are so many people out there looking to improve their writing, whether launching a book, developing an article or creating reports at work that sound more professional.” — Waqas Younas

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homer, a web-based app, analyzes words and helps users write simply, clearly, and persuasively. While many struggle with grammar, Homer provides a solution by improving difficult paragraphs, sentences, and complex words to clarify writing. With just one click, Homer unveils the improvements in structure, simplifying problem areas in writing flow. Homer doesn’t just strengthen writing, but also helps persuade readers and move them to action.

Founder Waqas Younas states, “I created Homer because there are so many people out there looking to improve their writing, whether they are launching a book, developing an article or are trying to create reports or memos at work that sound more professional.”

Unlike other apps and programs on the market, Homer takes it one step further and helps users identify difficult language. Another feature helps focus on the structure of the document. Homer also determines how difficult text is with just one glance and spots difficult words to make writing more cogent.

Waqas started Homer due to his passion for writing. His interest led him to launch a blog and opinion editorials in one of the leading English newspapers in South Asia. His ‘aha’ moment came to him after he felt the need to find a better writing tool than those that existed. None of the solutions he searched for catered to specific issues, thus Homer was born. Homer aims to help those working in the technology sector write better. Moreover, journalists as well short-story authors can benefit from the software.

Homer, a company registered in the US, was created by software engineer Waqas, who previously worked for different startups in the U.S, Africa, and Australia.

https://www.homerwritingapp.com/