Udderly Nuts Introduces More Than 15 Flavors of Handmade Peanut Butter
A New peanut butter brand taking the industry by storm, Udderly Nuts, has announced the launch of a delicious range of peanut butter products that allow individuals to consume the delicious high-protein without ever getting bored.
Their small batch of peanut butter is made fresh daily in a small town and elevates the taste up a notch compared to factory-processed brands. The family-owned business has a methodological approach to grinding peanuts, which includes forming their peanut base and then beginning with five base flavors: Honey-Roasted, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Butterscotch. They then add a variety of mix-ins to create more than 15 unique flavors, most of which are made to be eaten with a spoon. Some of our most popular flavors include Turtlicious, Super Cookie, Peanut Butter Blitz, and Fluffy Bunny.
The family behind the idea is the millers, who embody the American dream. The husband and wife Stephen and Talia don their aprons, and their wonderful sons Macklin and Griffyn make the delicious peanut butter daily. They ensure they only use high-quality ingredients in their products to get a richer taste. The family handles every aspect of themselves, including designing, drawing, and printing labels with their former farm animals front and center.
Speaking on occasion, Stephen said, "We pride ourselves on being a small-town brand, doing things by hand in small batches using quality ingredients. We are looking to become more widely known and to expand our brand. We know consumers are looking for new ways to enjoy the peanut butter they love while still delivering on taste and product benefits. We are thrilled to bring handmade peanut butter and try to disrupt this huge market. Our peanut butter is the perfect companion for people looking for a quick snack or who want to incorporate it into various dishes."
Talia continued, "Handcrafted peanut butter is better able to retain health-promoting nutrients than those manufactured in a factory, which means greater preservation of important minerals and vitamins. We want our peanut butter to help people improve their health and contribute toward their fitness goals. It fills us with joy when we receive letters from all over the country on how our product is helping people with their fitness goals such as bodybuilding or weight loss and even managing their blood sugar levels naturally."
She added, "It's been a flavor adventure since we started, and we will continue to experiment with different mix-ins to produce products that are truly made with love. We want to thank everyone who supports our small business."
People interested in learning more about their story or want to order their handcrafted peanut butter can head over to their site.
About the company
Udderly Nuts is a peanut butter brand disrupting the peanut butter industry with its unique flavors. The company is family owned and run by passionate millers dedicated to helping people fulfill their cravings for peanut butter and satisfy them with its unique flavors.
For more information visit: https://www.udderlynuts.com/
