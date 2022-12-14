VMG Selects Kontak as Preferred Partner for Communication Services

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kontak, an Arizona-based company specializing in phone and communications products and services, has announced a new strategic partnership with Veterinary Management Groups (VMG) as a preferred telephony provider for their 2,000+ member practices across the country.

“We are very excited about partnering up with Kontak. We believe their products and services are a great match for all VMG member practices looking to modernize their office phone systems and significantly improve the pet owner’s experience while making internal processes much easier,” said VMG President Matt Salois.

“We are honored to announce a partnership with an influential and renowned organization such as VMG,” said Sasha Poljak, CEO of Kontak. “We believe our solutions provide great value to forward-thinking, modern managers and hope that this relationship will benefit all VMG members. As a company, we will keep delivering cutting edge tools for veterinary staff, with the ultimate goal of making their work environment much more comfortable”.

Kontak is one of the pioneers of PIMS-integrated phone systems implementation, providing practices with modern, state-of-the-art VoIP services and all the flexibility that comes with it (custom IVR menus, queuing with auto call-backs, SMS and e-Fax services, etc.). More importantly, Kontak offers a deep integration into practice management software systems, displaying relevant pet and client information in real time, giving CSRs the necessary insights for quality conversations even before picking up the phone. This significantly improves call quality and reduces call times.

“We want you to think of Kontak as an extension of your staff, be it through our managed live chat or tools like Kontak Appointments and our VoIP and data services.” said Louis Visser, the founder of Kontak. “Our customized solutions allow us to not only focused on the big players in the industry, but also cater to the independent, stand-alone hospitals and pet centers. We hope that VMG members will consider the value we bring to the table.”

About VMG

Veterinary Management Groups provides structure that enables practice owners to benefit from each other’s wisdom, ideas and experiences through a peer study group experience. Each VMG is made up of 16-22 individuals and meets biannually to share information, data, and management experiences. Mutual support and motivation help VMG members attain higher levels of success as practice administrators and leaders. More information about Veterinary Management Groups, including membership and contact details, may be found at: www.veterinarystudygroups.com.

About Kontak

Kontak improves hospital and customer communications (calls, chats, appointments) by leveraging customer data. It streamlines the staff workflow through its patented, industry specific and practice software integrated VoIP telephony system. Kontak also revolutionizes the pet parents’ web experience through its unique 24/7 managed live chat services and website appointment booking straight into practices’ preferred PMS.

Visit www.getkontak.com to learn more.