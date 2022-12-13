Synergy Real Estate Group, Corp. Advisory, Inc. Uses Hard Work, Resolve to Acquire Animation Space for Paramount Studios
In landmark transaction, Synergy Real Estate Group, Corp. Advisory, Inc., secures facility for Paramount, cutting-edge animation studio in the works for BurbankBURBANK, CA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy Real Estate Group, Corporate Advisory, Inc., a leading national commercial real estate advisory firm with corporate offices in San Diego, announced today that it successfully brokered the acquisition of leased production space for Paramount Studios. The space, located at 2435-2449 North Naomi, Street, Burbank, California, will house a new 15,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art animation studio.
The deal was completed despite numerous challenges, including the need to find a space that fosters artistic creativity and provide a secure location to protect the intellectual property of Paramount Studios.
When Synergy was tasked with finding a new home for Paramount Studios' animation production, they knew it wouldn't be easy. Not only did they have to find a property that met the studio's physical needs, but Paramount was also seeking a space with an open-ended lease that would allow the studio occupancy for an unspecified period and one that was move in ready because the studio did not want a major build-out or significant renovations.
Synergy went to work immediately, leveraging their influence and relationships with landlords and listing brokers to eliminate from consideration properties that didn't meet Paramount's criteria. They quickly narrowed the list down to a handful of potential locations and ultimately helped Paramount secure a location that met all of Paramount’s needs.
Synergy Real Estate Group Vice President Richard Murillo understands the hard work and determination needed to meet the unique requirements of Paramount Studios
"I've always been a firm believer in the saying 'where there's a will, there's a way,'" Murillo said.
This acquisition is a major coup for Synergy and reinforces its reputation as one of the premier commercial real estate firms in Southern California.
John Galaxidas, CEO of Synergy, is no stranger to success. In his more than 20 years in the industry, he has closed some of the most high-profile deals in Southern California.
But for Galaxidas, it's not just about the bottom line. He also believes in the importance of reputation and high ethical standards. "In this business, your word is your bond," he says. "If you don't deliver on what you promise, you won't last long."
Synergy Real Estate Group is a national commercial real estate services and corporate advisory firm that exclusively represents the interests of tenants and buyers. Founded in 2008, Synergy has completed over 1,600 transactions totaling more than $120 million in transaction value. Synergy offers commercial real estate expertise without conflict of interest and delivers strategies to improve the profitability and long-term value for the real estate needs of businesses.
