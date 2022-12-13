Corporativo Kosmos and Ÿnsect will develop an insect farm in Mexico
We are excited about the development of an insect farm site in Mexico, and we believe that the combination of both groups capabilities will result in a stronger and a successful partnership.”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under a recently signed Joint Development Agreement (JDA) Corporativo Kosmos, a leading food service business in Mexico, and Ÿnsect, the world leader in insect production, have agreed to an exclusive partnership to develop a new vertical insect farm for animal and human consumptionin Mexico.
Combining forces through this JDA aimed to build a new insect farm in Mexico, both companies Corporativo Kosmos and Ÿnsect can increase the satisfaction of their consumers with accelerated growth using cutting-edge technology, infrastructure, and innovation, guaranteeing the quality of their services and always conscious of the well-being of their people and the community.
Furthermore, the location of this new insect farm will be crucial to the project because Mexico is considered a strategic location, not only is Mexico one of the leading countries in the consumption of insects and insect-based proteins but its proximity to the United States, would significantly increase the possibilities of a larger market opportunity for both corporations.
The development of this farm through the newly signed JDA between Corporativo Kosmos and Ÿnsect is not only expected to bring both companies positive results, but it will show both companies' interest in green initiatives by establishing a new insect farm on this continent with very low CO2 emissions.
Jack Landsmanas, CEO of Corporativo Kosmos stated that this agreement marks the continuation of a more than one year-long collaboration between two key players within the global food industry and they could not be more pleased with how the results strengthening its collaboration with Ÿnsect will yield.
"We are very pleased to be actively continuing our collaboration with Ÿnsect, a company that has developed unique expertise in insect production. We are excited about the development of an insect farm site in Mexico, and we believe that the combination of both groups capabilities will result in a stronger product mix and a successful partnership”, said Jack Landsmanas.
