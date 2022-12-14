Monnet Group and Kenes Rakishev together will build a new plant in Kazakhstan

Kenes Rakishev and Sandeep Jajodia established a new joint venture in Kazakhstan

Kenes Rakishev signed a shareholder agreement with the Indian holding Monnet Group on the establishment of a joint venture for the production of ferroalloys.

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fincraft Resources Kenes Rakishev signed a memorandum of understanding, as well as a shareholder agreement with the Indian holding Monnet Group on the establishment of a joint venture in Kazakhstan for the production of ferroalloys. The company was named TB Alloys Kazakh Limited.

The new plant is planned to be located in the industrial zone of the Taraz city. The company has already started pre-project work.

At the first stage, the planned capacity of the enterprise will be up to 50 thousand tons of ferrosilicon per year with a gradual increase in capacity up to 100 thousand tons.

"The implementation of the Fincraft Resources project together with Monnet Group will attract foreign investment into the economy of Kazakhstan, as well as create jobs in the city of Taraz. In accordance with the agreements reached, most of the investments in the project are provided by the Indian side, which indicates the investment attractiveness of the country's economy and favorable conditions for foreign investors in Kazakhstan," Kenes Rakishev, head of Fincraft Resources, explained.

In addition, the companies are discussing opportunities for cooperation in other sectors of the economy.

Monnet Group is a large diversified industrial holding with interests in mining, steel production, ferroalloy production, coal processing, energy, logistics, real estate, etc.

Kenes Rakishev, the majority shareholder of Fincraft Resources, also owns Fincraft Group LLP, which operates in seven countries around the world.

Kenes Rakishev भारतीय होल्डिंग Monnet Group के साथ मिलकर

कजाकिस्तान में एक नया कारखाना खोलेंगे

Fincraft Resources के निदेशक मंडल के अध्यक्ष Kenes Rakishev ने एक समझौता ज्ञापन पर हस्ताक्षर किए, साथ ही कजाकिस्तान में फेरोलॉयज के उत्पादन के लिए एक संयुक्त उद्यम की स्थापना पर भारतीय होल्डिंग Monnet Group के साथ एक शेयरधारक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए। कंपनी का नाम TB Alloys Kazakh Limited रखा गया।

नए कारखाने को तराज़ शहर के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में स्थापित करने की योजना है। कंपनी ने प्री-प्रोजेक्ट वर्क शुरू कर दिया है।

पहले चरण में, उद्यम की नियोजित क्षमता प्रति वर्ष 50 हजार टन फेरोसिलिकॉन तक होगी, जो धीरे-धीरे बढ़कर 100 हजार टन तक की हो जाएगी।

“Monnet Group के साथ मिलकर Fincraft Resources के प्रोजेक्ट के कार्यान्वयन से कजाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था में विदेशी निवेश आकर्षित होगा, साथ ही तराज़ शहर में नौकरियां पैदा होंगी। किए गए समझौतों के अनुसार, परियोजना में अधिकांश निवेश भारतीय पक्ष द्वारा प्रदान किया जाता है, जो देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में निवेश का आकर्षण और कजाकिस्तान में विदेशी निवेशकों के लिए अनुकूल परिस्थितियों को इंगित करता है, – "Fincraft Resources के प्रमुख Kenes Rakishev ने कहा।

इसके अलावा, कंपनियां अर्थव्यवस्था के अन्य क्षेत्रों में सहयोग के अवसरों पर विचार कर रही हैं।

Monnet Group खनन, इस्पात उत्पादन, फेरोलॉय उत्पादन, कोयला तैयार करने, ऊर्जा, रसद, रियल एस्टेट और अन्य क्षेत्रों में रुचि रखने वाला एक बड़ा विविधीकृत औद्योगिक होल्डिंग है।

Kenes Rakishev Fincraft Resources के बहुसंख्यक शेयरधारक और Fincraft Group एलएलपी के मालिक भी हैं, जो दुनिया भर के सात देशों में काम करता है।