Equator Now Offers Wide-Ranging Beverage Refrigerator Category

Equator Beverage Refrigerators

Extending from compact and efficient to upscale and eye-catching, the company has greatly expanded its product line in recent months

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances now has the distinction of being an industry-leader in the beverage cooler appliance category. Boasting an expansive product catalog of beverage coolers, the company is rapidly earning a reputation for having some of the best features and overall designs in the industry. Matching the needs and budgets of all consumers, Equator has made it easier than ever before to find a quality beverage refrigerator.

“Our team has devoted countless hours into expanding our unparalleled line of beverage refrigerators,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This year, we were fortunate enough to release several additional models that have already become best sellers. We’re thrilled to see how each of these thoughtful designs perform throughout the holiday season, and into the New Year.”

To-date, three notable can cooler models from the company have been the BR 140, BR 317, and the BR 476. Appealing and created to fit in almost any sized space, each of these appliances make the perfect drink cooling solution for home entertainment rooms, RVs, tiny homes, finished basements, and garages. Despite their differences in style and size, each share a myriad of premium features, including anti-UV glass doors, interior lights, and single temperature zone cooling.

For individuals seeking a compact option, the BR 140 is the best choice. Measuring 17.32 x 25 x 15 (HxWxD in inches), this design has a total capacity of 1.4 cubic feet. In total, it can accommodate between 40 and 46 cans. Need a bit more space? The BR 317 has a total capacity of 3.17 cubic feet, and can hold an impressive 117 cans. For maximum space, the BR 476 boasts 4.76 cubic feet of storage, and can fit 108 cans and 6 wine bottles at one time.

Each of these models — and all of Equator’s beverage refrigerators — make the perfect chilling solution for the holiday season. They also make a wonderful gift for anyone who owns an RV, lives in a compact space, or who is designing an entertainment room in their home. All of Equator’s beverage refrigerators come with a one year warranty and can be purchased through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.