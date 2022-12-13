Submit Release
Courthouses closed due to weather

The courthouses in Dunn, McLean, Ransom, Rolette, Sargent and Wells counties are closed today. Sioux and Stark counties are closed today and Wednesday. The LaMoure County Clerk of Court's office and the Logan County courthouse will be closing at noon today.

